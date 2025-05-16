Chelsea backed to imminently complete Victor Osimhen purchase from Napoli

Chelsea are expected to sign a striker this season with neither Christopher Nkunku nor Nicolas Jackson impressing Enzo Maresca. The former RB Leipzig star has performed well in the cup competitions but has failed to play on the same wavelength in the Premier League whereas his Senegalese teammate has had a barren run in the final third since the start of 2025.

Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen has been tipped to join the Blues this summer having been identified as their primary target. He is spending the ongoing campaign on loan at Galatasaray, where he has scored 35 goals and provided eight assists. And though the Turks are keen on landing him permanently, Chelsea are better placed financially to afford the Nigerian international.

Though news regarding Osimhen’s transfer has cooled in recent times, Simon Phillips (h/t Caught Offside) said that the player is still ‘keen to join Chelsea’ and that it wouldn’t be ‘difficult to come to an agreement’. He is set to cost £62 million, a fee that the Blues should be able to pay without many problems, whereas the striker does not have any unreasonable wage demands either.

Osimhen’s transfer a matter of time

Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Chelsea might only be a matter of time. The Londoners are working behind the scenes to seal the deal while also having help from John Obi Mikel, a former player and also their target’s compatriot. With the team focused on winning the Europa Conference League and finishing the Premier League strongly, it isn’t a surprise why talks have been paused.

On the other hand, Galatasaray also have three more fixtures left until the season comes to an end and having already been crowned Super Lig champions, Osimhen will look to bring down the curtains on a superb year in Istanbul on a high. Once he is back at Napoli’s disposal, things ideally should start to flow in the right direction from Chelsea’s perspective.

Enzo Maresca would preferably want Osimhen to join Chelsea in time for the Club World Cup this summer with the Blues set to face Mexican side Club Leon on June 16th in their maiden game of the tournament. It will be interesting to see if all parties involved can wrap up a deal in time for that or whether the start of next season is a more realistic target.