Tottenham ‘in talks to win race’ to sign Jonathan David from Lille this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of their worst ever Premier League finish after Friday’s defeat to Aston Villa though they could salvage their season by winning the Europa League next week. The continental triumph will be vital in deciding Ange Postecoglou’s future as well as the kind of players the club could sign in the transfer window due to playing in Europe again.

Nonetheless, their first signing could yet be on the horizon as Caught Offside has reported that Tottenham are ‘in talks to win race’ for Lille forward Jonathan David. The Canadian international will leave the Ligue 1 outfit as a free agent at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United among those said to be keen as well.

David has enjoyed an exceptional campaign at Lille with 25 goals and 12 assists to his name, so it comes as no surprise that Tottenham are looking into his transfer. While they splurged big money on Dominic Solanke last summer, his form and fitness have both been a concern, thereby making the former Gent striker a solid solution from financial and sporting perspectives.

Spurs could trump United to David

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in next week’s Europa League final in what is also going to be a decider for which club plays in the Champions League in spite of finishing just above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Not only will Spurs feel confident about winning the game due to their superior record in recent times, but will also be hopeful of scuppering Man United’s attempts at landing Jonathan David from Lille.

Ruben Amorim’s side seems to be inclined towards signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, in which case they are likely to back out of a deal for Jonathan David. Tottenham, however, could see some of their attacking options leave in the summer and are resultantly showing an urgency in trying to secure David to a contract in London.

It goes without saying that a player of the 25-year-old’s calibre will consider Champions League football a key factor in his decision making, which is possibly why a conclusion on his future has not been drawn yet. That being said, there is interest in him from Napoli and Juventus as well, so the race for his signature remains a very open proposition heading into the summer.