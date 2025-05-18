Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton

Liverpool have already been crowned Premier League champions but that is not going to stop them from having a productive transfer window this summer. Arne Slot would ideally like to improve his squad depth, especially in midfield. The Reds were touted to make an addition last year as well to their engine room but having failed to do so, a new signing could be made soon.

One of their chief targets from 2024, Martin Zubimendi, is on the verge of joining Arsenal, so the club has already started doing the groundwork to pursue an alternative. According to Daily Mail, Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who has been tipped to become one of England’s next best players.

Wharton has also been linked with Real Madrid and is likely to be sold for £60 million in the summer, as per the source. The 20-year-old is an exciting young talent and would be a fabulous addition to Liverpool considering his versatility in midfield as well as the sky-high potential that has made him one of the Premier League’s most in-demand youngsters ahead of next season.

Wharton a fantastic purchase

Adam Wharton will be a solid addition to the Liverpool team. He would be utilised in an advanced role in midfield, very possibly over Dominik Szoboszlai. The Englishman can dominate midfield with his impact on the ball. He is a superb passer, can create chances higher up the pitch and has a generally intelligent reading of the game.

In addition to the Wharton, Liverpool are also likely to sign a forward or two, especially if Darwin Nunez leaves the club. Meanwhile, a deal for Jeremie Frimpong is also in its advanced stages and the Dutchman could become the first signing of the summer sooner rather than later, therefore replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the process.