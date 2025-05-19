Mac Allister starts as Slot makes one change | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Brighton

Liverpool are on the road for the last time this season as they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on matchday 37 of the Premier League. Though they dropped two points against Arsenal last weekend, the champions will look to pick up six out of six points in their final couple of games in the English top flight to end the season on a high.

Having said that, here is a look at the team that could be deployed versus the Seagulls.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is likely to be preferred to Caoimhin Kelleher in between the sticks once again.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold might be dropped again, especially with Conor Bradley having extended his contract. Therefore, the latter could continue at right back ahead of his outbound teammate whereas Andy Robertson might also keep his place on the left side of the defence. The central defenders are likely to be Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, therefore completing an unchanged back four from last time out.

Mac Allister in midfield

Midfielders – Curtis Jones was handed a start against Arsenal at Anfield last weekend but £35 million star Alexis Mac Allister could come back to the fore versus Brighton. The Argentine international is expected to pair with Ryan Gravenberch in the double pivot in midfield, while Dominik Szoboszlai, who assisted a goal in the previous game, might play at attacking midfield.

Mohamed Salah might retain his place on the right flank as he looks to better his phenomenal numbers whereas Cody Gakpo, another of Liverpool’s standout performers this season, might be handed the nod on the left wing.

Forward – Luis Diaz is likely to be picked ahead of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota to lead the line at the Amex Stadium.

Here is how the Reds may look on paper.