Real Betis vs Chelsea preview: UEFA Conference League final showdown in Poland

Chelsea will aim to become the first team to achieve a historic four-peat in European competitions when they host Real Betis, first-time European finalists, in the final of the UEFA Conference League in Wrocław, Poland.

The London giants will approach their upcoming clash with Betis buoyed by a favourable head-to-head record, having won three of their four previous meetings. Most notably, Gianluca Vialli’s side dispatched Luis Aragonés’ Betis in the 1997/98 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals en route to lifting the trophy. Tore André Flo scored twice early in a 2-1 first-leg win in Seville before goals from Frank Sinclair, Roberto di Matteo, and Gianfranco Zola sealed a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

They’ve been considered frontrunners in the competition ever since their entry, but Betis will hope to derail that narrative in their first-ever European final.

Victory would make Chelsea the first club to win all three major UEFA competitions — the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League — a feat no other top side has yet matched. Chelsea cruised through the group phase with six wins from six and maintained dominance in a last-16 triumph over FC Copenhagen.

Since the start of the group stage, Chelsea have won 13 of their 14 matches in the competition, slipping just once. They edged Legia Warsaw in the quarter-finals, though they suffered a rare home defeat after going 3-0 up on aggregate. Enzo Maresca’s men were more assured in the semi-final, dismantling Djurgarden 5-1 over two legs.

Despite its lower prestige than the Champions League or Europa League, this final is far from insignificant. It presents an opportunity for Chelsea to cap off the campaign with silverware and set the tone for Maresca’s tenure.

Appointed in July 2024 on a five-year contract following a successful stint with Leicester City, Maresca has steadily implemented his possession-orientated style with a youthful Chelsea squad. Along the way to the final, they’ve dispatched Dinamo Zagreb, Club Brugge, and Djurgarden, dropping points once in the entire run.

Beyond immediate glory, the win would also guarantee Chelsea a Europa League spot next season — a crucial advantage amid an uncertain league finish. It could also provide a financial boost in meeting UEFA regulations and enhancing their summer transfer plans.

For Betis, the sight of their city rivals Sevilla frequently lifting the Europa League has only fuelled their longing for European glory — and now, at long last, Los Verdiblancos find themselves on the brink of history.

After finishing 15th in the league phase with 10 points — three wins, one draw, and two defeats — Manuel Pellegrini’s men had to navigate the more arduous path of the knockout round play-offs. They overcame Belgian side Gent 3-1 on aggregate before dispatching Vitoria Guimaraes and Jagiellonia Bialystok in the subsequent rounds. Their semi-final tie against Fiorentina went the distance, with Betis edging it 4-3 on aggregate after extra time in the second leg.

This marks the first time Betis have reached the final of a major European competition, a significant achievement in the club’s long history. The route hasn’t been easy, but the Andalusians have fought tooth and nail to reach this point.

Domestically, they’ve also been hunting for a Champions League spot via La Liga, although their challenge ultimately fell short. Betis have maintained a relatively steady campaign with 59 points from 36 matches — comprised of 16 wins, 11 draws, and nine losses. But their hopes of breaking into the top five were dashed during a heavy loss in Madrid. Atlético’s Julián Álvarez netted twice, with Robin Le Normand and Ángel Correa also scoring, while Pablo Fornals’ acrobatic effort was merely a consolation. The result means Betis will settle for sixth place — confirming their qualification for next season’s Europa League.

Now, all focus shifts to this historic final — a shot at a first major continental trophy and the chance to etch their name into European football folklore.

Real Betis vs Chelsea match details

Date: Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Location: Wrocław, Poland

Venue: Stadion Wrocław

Kick-off time: 21:00 CET, 08:00 PM BST, 07:00 PM UTC

Referee: Irfan Peljto

VAR: Jérôme Brisard

Tickets: UEFA Conference League final tickets can be purchased from the clubs or via resellers such as Seatsnet.com

can be purchased from the clubs or via resellers such as

Match stats and head-to-head

• This fixture marks the fifth meeting between Chelsea and Real Betis — the first since their 2005/06 UEFA Champions League group-stage clash. Betis won that encounter, but Chelsea claimed victory in the three previous matchups.

• Betis have impressively struck first in their last six Conference League outings.

• Cédric Bakambu has been a standout performer for Betis, contributing directly to nine goals (seven goals, two assists) — second only to one player in the competition.

• Chelsea have dominated the Conference League this season, winning 11 of their 12 matches. In contrast, Betis won only seven of 14, with three draws and four losses.

• Against English clubs, Betis have struggled — scoring no more than once in any of their eight fixtures. Their last encounter with a Premier League side was a 5-1 aggregate loss to Manchester United in the 2022/23 Europa League round of 16.

• The Blues are the tournament’s top scorers with 38 goals — eight more than Fiorentina and 16 more than Betis, despite playing two fewer games.

• Betis combine experience and flair, led by Bakambu’s seven-goal haul. Defender Natan has clocked the most minutes (1,204) of any player in this season’s Conference League.

• Chelsea are no strangers to Spanish opposition — this will be their 52nd UEFA match against a Spanish side. Their most recent four were all Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid, losing both ties in 2021/22 (4-5 agg.) and 2022/23 (0-4 agg.).

• Both teams are familiar with Polish soil this season. Chelsea beat Legia Warszawa 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final. Betis, meanwhile, have already played twice in Poland — losing to Legia Warszawa in the group stage and drawing 1-1 at Jagiellonia Białystok after a 2-0 home win.

• Chelsea hold a perfect record in their last four European knockout finals, including Champions League wins in 2012 and 2021. Their only defeat in seven such finals (UCL, UEL, CWC) came on penalties to Manchester United in 2008.

• With 38 goals scored, Chelsea set a new UEFA Europa Conference League record, surpassing Fiorentina’s 37 from the 2022-23 season.

Team news

At the time of writing, Betis will be without Ezequiel Ávila and Diego Llorente, who are both sidelined due to hamstring issues, while Juanmi, Héctor Bellerín, and Marc Roca are all considered doubtful. Youssouf Sabaly, who was forced off against Rayo Vallecano, remains in doubt as well — potentially paving the way for Aitor Ruibal to feature at right-back.

Antony and Isco have been instrumental in Betis’ strong finish to the campaign and are expected to start again, while Cucho Hernández is set to lead the attack.

On the Chelsea side, Nicolas Jackson will serve a domestic suspension following his red card against Newcastle United but remains eligible to feature in the UEFA Conference League, putting him in contention for a starting role. Marc Guiu is anticipated to be available after returning to complete training, while Chelsea’s top scorer in the competition, Christopher Nkunku, is still doubtful with a lingering hamstring problem.

Enzo Maresca will also be without Wesley Fofana (muscle injury) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring), who have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Predicted starting lineup

Real Betis predicted starting lineup:

Adrian; Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Chelsea predicted starting lineup:

Jörgensen; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; George

Prediction

Chelsea and Real Betis have taken very different paths to reach the final. Betis ended the league phase in 15th place, forcing them into a knockout round play-off before progressing to the last 16. Remarkably, they’ve advanced through their three ties by winning and drawing one leg. Chelsea, meanwhile, breezed through the group stage with a perfect six wins and have triumphed in five of their six knockout games.

Enzo Maresca has kept a low profile in the build-up, concentrating solely on preparation. His composed and methodical leadership has helped unify a squad once seen as divided. Whether this final marks the beginning of something meaningful or merely a line in the club’s timeline may hinge on how the team handles the moment in Poland.

Regardless, Chelsea now have a chance to cap the campaign with silverware and positive momentum. Though not as prestigious as the Champions League, winning a European trophy during a transitional phase remains valuable. It’s a memorable journey for the fans—one they hope concludes in triumph and blue ribbons.

This may be Betis’ maiden European final, but their squad boasts seasoned campaigners. Isco, 33, brings the pedigree of four UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, while 34-year-old Cédric Bakambu and manager Manuel Pellegrini add further experience. Pellegrini, a former Premier League winner with Manchester City, knows Chelsea well—he once had Maresca as his assistant at West Ham. He will be keen to cause an upset against the heavy-spending London club.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Chelsea.