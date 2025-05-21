Man Utd & Tottenham make ‘contact’ to sign Vanderson

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign AS Monaco star Vanderson, as per transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Red Devils and the Lilywhites have had similar campaigns this season as both have been woeful in the Premier League, sitting 16th and 17th respectively, but have reached the final of the Europa League. Whichever team will win this competition will qualify for the Champions League next season.

The revenue generated from participating in Europe’s elite club competition would help either club rebuild the squad this summer and potentially turn their fortunes around next season.

Ange Postecoglou is said to be on the move at the end of this season, regardless of whether he manages to guide Spurs to win the Europa League. On the other hand, Ruben Amorim’s job is safe at the moment, no matter what happens in the final.

Now, writing on X, Galetti says that just like their on-field battle to win the Europa League, Man Utd and Tottenham are fighting off-field for the signing of Vanderson.

Battle

The Brazilian has been attracting ‘strong interest’ having showcased his qualities in Ligue 1 in recent campaigns, and Man Utd and Spurs have already made ‘contact’ to explore conditions to secure his service this summer.

Although the defender still has three years left in his current contract, the Red and Whites are ready to cash-in on him for a fee of around £25m.

Galetti wrote:

“Vanderson is attracting strong interest in the Premier League. Man Utd and Tottenham have made contact to explore conditions for a summer move: no formal bids yet. ASMonaco are ready to listen to offers starting from €30m.”

Pedro Porro has been the first choice right-back for Spurs, while Djed Spence is his backup. The Englishman can provide cover on the opposite side as well.

On the other hand, Amorim likes to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation and uses a right-back in the RCB position at times. The Red Devils currently have Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as the options for the RWB position, while Amad Diallo can provide cover in this area if needed. Still, it appears the Old Trafford club want to add more depth on the right side of the defence.

Vanderson is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually opt to sign him during the offseason.