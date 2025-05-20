PSG vs Inter Milan preview: UEFA Champions League final showdown in Munich

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League campaign will draw to a close on Saturday, May 31st, with a blockbuster clash between two-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain and three-time champions Inter Milan.

PSG’s quest for a maiden UEFA Champions League title has been a defining pursuit since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011. Their only prior final appearance ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in 2019/20, a match played behind closed doors. Expectations for a deep run this season were modest following the high-profile departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid and the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar a year earlier.

Despite those setbacks, Luis Enrique’s side regrouped after a rocky start. From four wins, one draw, and three losses in their first eight games—including group-stage defeats to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern—PSG had to navigate the play-offs. A 10-0 aggregate thrashing of Brest reignited their form, and subsequent knockout victories over Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal propelled them to their second-ever final.

Few imagined the Ligue 1 giants reaching this point in the post-Mbappé era, especially after the initial inconsistency. However, Enrique’s rebuild, centred on emerging French talent and seasoned veterans, began to take shape over the winter. The turning point came with the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the squad’s growing comfort in Enrique’s tactical demands. Their high-intensity pressing and dynamic attacking play transformed them into one of Europe’s most exciting sides.

The last-16 win over Liverpool was their first significant statement, recovering from a 1-0 first-leg loss in Paris to win at Anfield by the same margin before prevailing on penalties — with Gianluigi Donnarumma emerging as the hero. The Italian goalkeeper’s influence remained crucial, making decisive saves in the 3-2 second-leg loss at Aston Villa, where a 3-1 first-leg advantage saw them through. In the semi-finals, Ousmane Dembélé’s early strike gave them a first-leg edge against Arsenal, and they secured the return fixture to seal their place in the final.

Though their group-stage campaign included unconvincing wins over Girona and Salzburg and a late Matchday 4 collapse to Atleti, PSG matured with each round. Their struggles with chance conversion lingered through the early knockouts but were eventually overcome. With a retooled squad and renewed belief, PSG find themselves one win away from rewriting their history.

Their opponent, Inter Milan have taken a more understated route to the Champions League final, avoiding eye-catching scorelines but consistently getting the job done. They began the campaign with four wins in their opening five matches, all without conceding, and ultimately secured fourth place in their group.

From there, they eased past Feyenoord in the last 16, followed by a tightly contested quarter-final win over Bayern Munich. The semi-final showdown with Barcelona proved to be their most dramatic challenge — a thrilling two-legged affair that ended 7-6 on aggregate, capped by a last-gasp extra-time winner in the second leg.

Under Simone Inzaghi, the Nerazzurri have solidified their place among Europe’s top sides. Their defensive record speaks volumes — just one goal conceded across eight group-stage fixtures and a clean sheet in the first-leg victory over Feyenoord en route to a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

Inzaghi’s well-drilled 3-5-2 system has been key, with wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco providing width and energy. Marcus Thuram and skipper Lautaro Martínez lead the line with purpose. While goals were scarce during the group phase — typified by four 1-0 wins — the Italian giants showed their attacking teeth when it mattered.

They handled Feyenoord efficiently before delivering a disciplined and clinical display at the Allianz Arena to beat Bayern 2-1 in the first leg. Though the return leg at San Siro was tense, a 2-2 draw saw them through.

Inter’s tie with Barcelona was a different beast entirely. Defensive vulnerabilities surfaced, but they responded with a ruthless attacking edge. The aggregate 7-6 result was chaotic, entertaining, and a testament to their resilience. With that rollercoaster behind them, the Nerazzurri are ready for one last push in the final.

PSG vs Inter Milan match details

Date: Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Location: Munich, Germany

Venue: Allianz Arena

Kick-off time: 09:00 PM CET, 08:00 PM BST, 07:00 PM UTC, 03:00 PM ET

Referee: István Kovács

VAR: Dennis Johan Higler

Tickets: UEFA Champions League final tickets can be purchased through the clubs or via a trusted online reseller such as Seatsnet.com.

Match stats and head-to-head

• PSG and Inter Milan have never met in a competitive fixture before this final.

• This is PSG’s second appearance in a UEFA Champions League final, while Inter Milan are featuring in their seventh – having lifted the trophy three times.

• Les Parisiens have been a potent force in this season’s competition, netting 33 goals across 16 matches – the second-highest tally in the tournament.

• Defensively, PSG have been less convincing, conceding 15 goals, while Inter bagged seven goals in their two-legged semi-final versus Barcelona.

• Francesco Acerbi, at 37, became the second-oldest player to score in a Champions League knockout stage match after his dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Barcelona at San Siro.

• Luis Enrique, who won the UCL with Barcelona in 2015, would become only the second manager after Pep Guardiola to win the competition twice with different clubs. He would also become the seventh coach in history to win the European Cup with two clubs – joining the ranks of Ancelotti, Happel, Heynckes, Hitzfeld, Mourinho, and Guardiola.

• Inter’s thrilling 7-6 aggregate semi-final win against Barcelona matched the record for the highest-scoring Champions League knockout tie, tied with Liverpool vs Roma (2017/18) and Bayern vs Sporting (2008/09).

• PSG are now the third French club to appear in multiple European Cup/Champions League finals, alongside Stade de Reims and Olympique de Marseille.

Team news

PSG ended their Ligue 1 campaign by naming their most formidable starting lineup, with eyes firmly set on the upcoming Champions League final. With ample recovery time between domestic and European fixtures, Luis Enrique is expected to play his strongest XI again in the showpiece event.

Among those likely to feature is Desire Doue, who has emerged as a standout performer this season. The 19-year-old has delivered electric displays, particularly in the Coupe de France, earning him the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year accolade. He was also included in the Team of the Season — one of nine PSG players to do so — thanks to his blistering pace and sharp, unpredictable dribbling, which he’ll look to exploit once more in the final.

Bradley Barcola started the second-leg win over Arsenal but may have to settle for a bench role again, with Ousmane Dembélé now fully fit. The winger returned from injury to make a substitute appearance in the semi-final and appears primed to reclaim his starting spot.

As for Inter, Lautaro Martínez is edging closer to a return from the thigh injury that kept him out of last weekend’s heated 2-2 draw with Lazio. Though he trained separately from the squad on Monday, the Argentine captain is expected to be available for the final Serie A fixture away at Como — a strong indicator that he will feature against PSG.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi and defender Benjamin Pavard are also nearing full fitness. Frattesi has not played since the semi-final victory over Barcelona, while Pavard missed both legs entirely but was included on the bench against Lazio. Encouragingly, Frattesi was spotted in training on Monday, suggesting that both could be in contention for Friday’s Serie A outing — and, more importantly, the Champions League final.

Predicted starting lineup

PSG predicted starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Inter Milan predicted starting lineup:

Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram.

Prediction

PSG have steadily hit peak form throughout the season and now appear almost untouchable. The squad is brimming with stamina, sharpness, technical excellence, lightning pace down the flanks, and a midfield that dictates play with surgical precision.

What sets them apart, though, is their unity — they operate as a single unit, pressing and defending collectively with discipline and intent.

Arguably, no team in Europe is in better form. Luis Enrique’s side stormed to the Ligue 1 crown and looked equally dominant in Europe since their 3-0 victory over Salzburg on Matchday 6.

While the 13-time French champions have never lacked chance creation, their inefficiency in front of the goal had previously held them back. But with that issue seemingly resolved, Enrique now oversees one of the continent’s most complete and versatile attack — one that will face a stern test in a well-drilled Inter defence.

Under Simone Inzaghi, Inter have stuck to a consistent tactical framework for several seasons, and that clarity is evident regardless of personnel. Marcus Thuram has flourished since joining the Nerazzurri and looks like the ideal foil for Martínez up front. After making it to the final in 2023, Inzaghi’s men appear primed to take that final step this time.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Inter.