Manchester United could sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in swap deal this summer

Manchester United are set for a busy transfer window in the summer and after a Premier League campaign to forget, Ruben Amorim might want to strengthen his backline. The defence might need revamping not just off the back of their recent defensive displays but also keeping in mind that Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof could both depart at the end of the season.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has been one of the club’s top targets since a few months and as per El Nacional (h/t Sport Illustrated), Manchester United are pondering over a £51 million offer for the Uruguayan international. It is believed that the supposed bid matches Barca’s expectations, whereas a swap deal is also on the cards.

Among several other forwards, Marcus Rashford is of interest to Barca and Man United could offer the 27-year-old as a bargaining chip for Araujo. The Englishman’s career at Old Trafford might be all but over following a couple of poor seasons but after rejuvenating at Aston Villa on loan since the winter, there is hope he can regain his feet elsewhere with a fresh start.

Araujo signing seeming imminent

With summer fast approaching, it is starting to look like Manchester United will eventually be able to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona. Irrespective of whether a swap deal works out or not, a £51 million outlay on the South American centre back would not pinch them as much, more so if the board can get rid of some of the deadweight.

He would be a superb signing for the Red Devils. Though Araujo has lost prominence at Barca, his physicality, aerial prowess and ball distribution would make him an asset in Ruben Amorim’s system. And while his decision-making can improve, it goes without saying that the player has the intelligence to overcome his flaws, more so in a stable, three-man backline.