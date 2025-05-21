Chelsea exploring ambitious summer transfer for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Chelsea are one Premier League win away from qualifying from the Champions League next season. The Blues will see playing in the European Cup as a massive success, especially in a transitional phase, though they are planning a major squad rebuild in the summer. Enzo Maresca’s offensive department is set to be upgraded on priority after a number of players have underperformed.

Goal Brasil has reported that Chelsea are keen on signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, whose rich experience playing at the highest level with Los Blancos is held in good stead by the Blues. Liverpool have also been keen on signing the Brazilian international, who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer for £100 million.

Rodrygo is said to be keen on playing in his preferred position on the left wing after spending several years adapting to a number of roles at Real Madrid. And while the player still intends to stay at Real Madrid with contract talks with the Whites also on the cards, a final decision on his future will be made following talks with Xabi Alonso, the imminent Carlo Ancelotti replacement.

Rodrygo perfect for Chelsea

Enzo Maresca will massively benefit with an addition of Rodrygo Goes’ calibre in the Chelsea squad. The 24-year-old is extremely exciting on the ball with an ability to single-handedly take on defences, finishes excellently and also works tremendously hard without possession, all of which are attributes that the Londoners require from a new signing.

Rodrygo has also been a regular fixture in Real Madrid’s starting eleven for several years, winning two Champions Leagues amongst other trophies in the process and handling the sky-high expectation of performing in the Spanish capital, so there is every reason to think he is the right man to lead Chelsea’s sporting project with the lion’s share of his career still ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see what decision the player makes on his future in due course, though it is likely that Real Madrid will want him to play in next month’s FIFA Club World Cup, thereby putting a potential transfer on hold until July. Meanwhile, for Chelsea to sign a player of his calibre, it is vital they seal Champions League qualification.