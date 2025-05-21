Man Utd ‘edging closer’ to signing Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly ‘edging closer’ to signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per a recent report.

Having endured an awful campaign this season, the Red Devils have already started making moves in the market to seal early deals this summer. This proactive approach is designed to give Ruben Amorim ample time to work with the squad during pre-season.

The Portuguese boss is said to be prioritising strengthening the frontline, and United are close to reaching an agreement for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha.

Moreover, Man Utd also want a new striker to replace struggling Rasmus Hojlund, and several names have been floating around, with Liam Delap, Victor Osimhen, and Viktor Gyokeres being among them.

Now, as per a recent report (via Football Transfers), Man Utd are also interested in bolstering the engine room and have identified Ederson as the ‘top target’.

Amorim’s side are ‘edging closer’ to getting the deal done after holding fresh talks in recent times, and the negotiations will step up following today’s Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ederson to Man Utd

Manchester City and Juventus are also in this race, but United are in front of the queue as they have started moving fast. However, purchasing the Brazilian won’t be cheap as La Dea never allow their assets to leave easily.

Man Utd faced Atalanta’s bargaining power during their pursuit of Hojlund. Now, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have slapped a £51m price tag on Ederson’s head with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

The South American has flourished in his career under Gasperini in recent years, winning the Europa League last term. Moreover, he has guided his team to qualify for the Champions League next season.

He is a dynamic, hard-working player and is technically sound. Moreover, he has an eye for scoring goals from distance, can play pinpoint long-range passes, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Ederson will turn 26 this summer and is perfect stage of his career to take the next step. The South American possesses the necessary physicality to flourish in the Premier League, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.