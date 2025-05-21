Will Ange Postecoglou Leave Spurs Regardless of Bilbao Result And Who Might Replace Him?

When Ange Postecoglou took the Tottenham job in 2023 after winning five major trophies with Celtic, the new manager bounce was significant. After ten games, Spurs stood top of the Premier League with eight wins and two draws. Since that heady start, Spurs’ form has nosedived with 32 defeats in the last 64 games, a loss every two games.

Things have become rather toxic at times, especially in the 2024/25 campaign as Tottenham currently sit 17th compared to their respectable fifth place last season.

After their 20th league defeat of the season against Crystal Palace, Postecoglou tried to argue that the league position would have been better if they hadn’t been involved in Europe or the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. It didn’t wash. Their Europa League final match against Manchester United in Bilbao offers the significant prize of a place in next term’s Champions League.

Injuries to major players have significantly impacted the team and offer some mitigation for the manager. The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, goalkeeper Guigliemo Vicario and Destiny Udogie have missed significant time and matches.

Their return has certainly assisted in the Europa League run as they beat a very good Eintracht Frankfurt team over two legs. However, the Australian’s promise that Spurs would be an outstanding side once the regulars return hasn’t proved to be the case. The football betting markets think that the current incumbent could be on his way out whatever the weather next season.

Live Candidates to Replace Postecoglou

A number of candidates are in the picture to replace Postecoglou. One of the leaders in that race is Marco Silva. The Portuguese has done a fine job of pushing Fulham close to the European places this season with progressive football to beat the likes of champions Liverpool and Chelsea. It may be that Silva has taken the Cottagers as far as he can. He could utilise a better squad with his deep experience of Premier League management.

Similarly, the name of Andoni Iraola has crept into the conversation regularly. Bournemouth, like Fulham, are fading down the final straight, but the work the Spaniard has done was in full view at the Tottenham Stadium when the Cherries overran Spurs with super slick football despite letting a two-goal lead slip.

A Comeback for Pochettino?

Mauricio Pochettino made Tottenham a contender for the Premier League and the Champions League at certain times during his tenure at the club between 2014 and 2019. His current role with the United States isn’t going to plan, having lost to Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final. The Argentine knows the inner workings of the club, but a return doesn’t always work. Pochettino struggled to inject new life into a callow Chelsea team, and may not enjoy a reunion with Daniel Levy.

Luis Enrique is tearing it up in the Champions League and his former playing partner from Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, is certainly on the radar for Tottenham. Xavi managed Barca to a La Liga title and knows what it takes to engineer the kind of elite mentality that has perhaps been missing from a club that hasn’t won a trophy since 2008.

Thomas Frank Admired But A Big Enough Name To Hire?

Thomas Frank has several admirers for what he has achieved at Brentford. As The Bees shoot up the table, it’s clear that the Dane can conjure up a high placing from a team that was in the Championship just a few years ago. If the Brentford job is “done”, then Frank is smart enough to know that a big club that should be in the top six would be a gig that is a huge step up.

Edin Terzic was the nearly man for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final and the Bundesliga, but he was quietly impressive and can clearly motivate and inspire a group of players. If Tottenham need someone who will bring vigour and youthful energy, getting them to press and counter aggressively, it could be a great fit to bring the fans onside.

The writing is on the wall for Ange Postecoglou, given that he doesn’t have the comfort blanket of a real connection with the fans and is increasingly tetchy in post-match interviews.

Spurs are too easy to play against and it’s difficult to see how he can survive with the promise of a new slate should they beat an equally poor United. It may not be Champions League or bust for the 59-year-old. Someone out there needs to make Spurs much harder to beat while retaining that positive brand of football. It remains to be seen which candidate will make it over the line.