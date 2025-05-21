Surrey: Free Football Sessions Make Mental Health a Priority

Community Sport Tackles Mental Health Challenges

In the heart of Surrey, a remarkable initiative is making waves by using the power of sport to support mental health. Free football sessions, led by the charity Sport in Mind, are now available for adults across several Surrey boroughs, including Guildford, Surrey Heath, Woking, Runnymede, and Reigate and Banstead. These sessions are not just about scoring goals—they’re about scoring victories for mental wellbeing.

The programme, which began in 2021, received a significant boost at the start of 2024 with a £73,394 grant from the Mental Health Investment Fund (MHIF). This funding has enabled Sport in Mind to expand its reach, offering a wider range of activities and supporting more people than ever before.

A Diverse Approach to Wellbeing

Sport in Mind’s approach goes beyond football. The charity provides a variety of weekly sports sessions, including tai chi, pickleball, yoga, badminton, table tennis, and even horse riding. Currently, there are 14 weekly sessions running across the county, all led by qualified instructors and open to adults of all abilities over the age of 17.

Amy Wright, a senior development officer for Sport in Mind, has witnessed the transformative effect of these sessions firsthand. “We’ve seen individuals arrive at a session feeling quiet and reserved, and by the end, they’re laughing and socialising with new friends,” she says. “The impact a session can have on someone is profound.”

The Story Behind the Charity

Sport in Mind was founded in 2010 by Neil Harris, who was inspired to help a childhood friend struggling with mental health issues. Harris realised that physical activity could play a crucial role in recovery and decided to create a charity that would make sport accessible to those facing mental health challenges.

“Many of us experience stress and mental health problems each year,” Harris explains. “But no matter who you are, finding a sport or physical activity that you enjoy really can have a hugely positive impact on your mental health.”

The Impact on the Community

The initiative has already made a significant difference. From 2024 into 2025, Sport in Mind engaged with 3,483 adults through its sports programmes. The sessions offer a non-clinical, supportive environment where participants can exercise, socialise, and build confidence.

Jack Wagstaff, executive director of strategic commission at Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care Board, highlights the unique value of this approach. “Getting people out socialising, exercising, and growing in confidence—you can really see the positive impact it is having on their mental wellbeing,” he says.

Looking to the Future

Sport in Mind is not resting on its laurels. The charity has ambitious plans to expand its services further. In addition to adult sessions, there are hopes to introduce mum and baby, youth, and educational programmes into Surrey soon. These new initiatives aim to make sport and its mental health benefits accessible to even more members of the community.

Conclusion

The free football and sports sessions offered by Sport in Mind in Surrey are more than just a pastime—they are a lifeline for many. By prioritising mental health and fostering a sense of community, the charity is helping individuals to not only improve their wellbeing but also to connect with others and build lasting friendships. With continued support and expansion, Sport in Mind is set to make an even greater impact on mental health across Surrey and beyond.