Liverpool to submit bid to trump Man Utd to sign Xavi Simons

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit a formal proposal to trump Manchester United in the race to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Anfield from FC Porto back in 2022, Luis Diaz has enjoyed a successful time, winning a Premier League trophy and several other major domestic cup competitions.

Although the Colombian is a left winger by trait, he has played in the centre-forward position in numerous games under Arne Slot this season. Still, he has showcased his productivity, scoring 17 goals and registering five assists in all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that despite Diaz’s significance in the starting eleven, Slot is open to cashing-in on him, and Barcelona are lining up a swoop for him.

The Reds have started exploring options to replace the South American and have identified Simons as a serious option, having been impressed by his displays in the Bundesliga in recent times.

However, Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in him as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Man Utd are also keen on securing his service this summer. The Merseyside club are already ‘preparing’ a move to hire him and are ready to submit a formal proposal to defeat the rivals in this race.

Simons to Liverpool

Having failed to qualify for European football next season, Leipzig are planning to balance the books by selling their stars and are open to letting Simons leave for a fee of around £59m. The player wants a salary of around £8.3m[€10m] a year plus a substantial signing bonus.

Man Utd are planning to revamp the squad to help Ruben Amorim rebuild the squad and are willing to hire a few No.10s. Matheus Cunha is reportedly close to joining, while other CAMs have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Rayan Chekri being among them, along with Simons.

The Dutchman is a versatile player as he is an attacking midfielder by trait, but can also play on either flank. In 33 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 11 goals and notched up eight assists this season.

Simons is a talented player and would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service.