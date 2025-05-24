Liverpool ‘one step away’ from signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are close to completing a stunning swoop to sign highly-rated German midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen as early as next week, according to Sky Sport Germany journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Wirtz has been a revelation in the Bundesliga since coming through the ranks at Leverkusen to become a key part of the first team. He enjoyed his most prolific top-flight campaign in the recently concluded Bundesliga campaign, netting 16 goals and providing 15 assists in 45 games for Die Werkself, and it’s no surprise some European top teams, including Liverpool, are vying for his signature.

Now, according to Tavolieri, Liverpool are ‘one step away’ from completing the signing of the Germany international.

Writing on Sky Sport Germany, Tavolieri claims that the midfielder has informed Bayern Munich – who were strongly pushing for his signature – about his intention to sign for the Premier League champions after visiting the UK recently.

The report adds that the Reds are now in talks with Leverkusen to reach an agreement as early as next week for a fee in the region of €150m (£125m) and Wirtz is set to sign a long-term deal worth €20m (£16m) per year.

Wirtz to Liverpool

While their performances may have dipped since sealing the Premier League crown, their transfer activity remains robust, with clear signs of ambition as they push to strengthen the squad for the upcoming campaign.

The club have been actively pursuing a deal for Wirtz teammate Jeremie Frimpong, and an agreement seems to have been reached as the club secures an immediate replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On the other flank, Bournemouth’s left-back Milos Kerkez is also strongly linked to the club to be an understudy and potentially replace Andrew Robertson at the club.

With Wirtz reportedly ‘one step away’ from signing, the Reds appear to have handed Arne Slot an ideal No. 10—perfectly suited to thrive within his tactical setup and enhance the team’s attacking output in the final third.

His positional versatility also enables him to operate as a No. 8—an adaptability that has rendered him indispensable under both Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and Julian Nagelsmann with the German national team.

Although Wirtz is widely acclaimed for his creativity and eye for goal, his relentless pressing and remarkable composure under pressure—whether evading it or deliberately inviting it—are equally invaluable qualities that could prove pivotal for Slot’s side as they look to defend the Premier League crown in August.