Tottenham ‘confident’ of beating Man Utd to sign Angel Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘confident’ to beat Manchester United in the race to sign LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After ranking through the Red Devils’ youth system, the midfielder decided to join Les Dogues to play regularly and develop his career. Having showcased his qualities in Ligue 1 over the last few years, he is now seemingly willing to return to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old’s existing deal with the French side will expire at the end of this season, and he is reportedly ready to leave for free to take a new challenge in his career.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Man Utd are interested in bringing the Englishman back to Old Trafford, and along with them, West Ham and Aston Villa are in this race as well.

However, Tottenham are also eyeing a move for him, and having pushed hard to seal the deal, they are ‘confident’ of beating the competition in this race. The player is originally from North London, although he is a Man Utd academy product, so he would be able to return to his home should he join Spurs.

Tottenham have been dominating Man Utd in recent times, winning four games this season. Moreover, the Old Trafford club haven’t been able to beat the Lilywhites since 2022. Now, it appears they are set to lose the transfer battle as well.

Battle

After failing to win the Europa League, Man Utd will be without European football next season, as a result, they have been hit hard financially. Therefore, strengthening the squad with free players like Gomes might be the right way forward.

However, considering Spurs will be able to offer Champions League football, they will be able to attract more quality players, so perhaps, Gomes is more inclined to join the Lilywhites than Man Utd.

Gomes, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, is technically gifted and is efficient in playing as a deep-lying playmaker. He is a talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs should they eventually manage to secure his service.

Tottenham need proper depth in every department to perform well in the Premier League and the Champions League next season.