Enrique Wants to Bring PSG their First UCL

Luis Enrique isn’t alien to Champions League finals. In 2015, he guided Lionel Messi-led FC Barcelona to a historic Champions League title.

That same year, he completed the treble with the club, equaling the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Now, he’s given PSG the Champions League final tickets.

He has the opportunity to repeat his treble with PSG. The Spaniard is confident that this side will win the coveted title and make French football history in 2025.

Eyes on the Prize

Paris St Germain players may have had their minds on a bigger prize, but they easily retained their French Cup on Saturday in a display that manager Luis Enrique said was the ideal way to prepare for the Champions League final.

A week before they face Inter Milan in a bid to win the club’s first and long sought-after European Cup, PSG made light work of Stade de Reims in a 3-0 win at the Stade de France.

“It was a perfect match. We prepared for the final on the 31st in the best way,” Luis Enrique told BeIN Sports.

“This (Champions League) final is important. We want to make history. We’re ready. We are a real team, and we want to get trophies.”

PSG had the job done in the first half, scoring three goals against a Reims side that offered little resistance. Luis Enrique now has the job of readying his side for the biggest game of their season.

“The Champions League final will be a special moment for everyone. There is no special preparation,” he said.

“We will have to deal with a lot of pressure, but we have to prepare for it in the best way. It’s not easy to manage everything around the team.”

Luis Enrique has now clinched the domestic treble in his first two seasons at the club. During this period, PSG has moved away from the star-studded sides of the past, a tactic that may well lead them to their ultimate goal.

“We are a young team but with experience, with the desire to know what we want to do on the pitch,” Luis Enrique said.

“We hope to celebrate the Champions League.”

Luis Enrique has already won a coveted continental treble as Barcelona’s manager and now wants to do the same with the French club, which is aiming to win everything before them this season.

“We have three of the four titles we can win, and we’re on the last step. I hope we can make PSG history,” the manager told reporters.

“The team showed a lot of commitment, and all that is preparing us for the match we expect, which will be decisive and allow us to make history.”

Relieved To Not Play Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is relieved to face Inter Milan instead of his former club, Barcelona, in the Champions League final on May 31.

However, Luis Enrique admitted he would have “loved” for Barça to have gone all the way had his team not been eliminated.

“To be honest, playing in a Champions League final against Barcelona would have been the worst thing for me,” Luis Enrique told Cadena Cope after his team’s 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Parcs des Princes on Wednesday that saw PSG progress 3-1 on aggregate.

“If we hadn’t been there, I would have loved for Barcelona to have been there and won it.”

Barça suffered an agonising semifinal defeat to Inter. Hansi Flick’s side came from two goals down to lead 3-2 on the night at San Siro, 6-5 on aggregate, heading into stoppage time.

However, Francesco Acerbi’s 93rd-minute goal took the tie to extra time before Davide Frattesi struck to seal Inter’s 7-6 aggregate win.

If it pained him that Barça was eliminated, Luis Enrique said: “Without a doubt, because if you tell someone that after scoring six goals in a semifinal, you get knocked out, you don’t believe it. They clearly could have been in the final and should have been in the final.”

Luis Enrique is now hoping to replicate his success at Barça and guide PSG to their first European title at the Allianz Arena in what will be the club’s second Champions League final.

PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in 2020.

“This is an exciting project,” Luis Enrique, who is in his second season at PSG, said. “It’s very different from the one I had at Barcelona because, in Barcelona, I had to get a team that had already worked well to work well again. We achieved that comfortably.

Since losing France star Kylian Mbappé, who left PSG to join Real Madrid as a free agent last summer, Luis Enrique has built a team of young stars who have delivered.

PSG won Ligue 1 last month and defeated Reims. They will now be looking at a treble when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Last-Minute Champions League Final Tickets

The biggest night in European football is nearly here – the UEFA Champions League Final 2025. The vibes? Immaculate. The stakes? Massive.

Finding it difficult to buy tickets ? Yeah, they’re getting scarce.

Whether you’ve left it late or just got the green light, this guide is your go-to for scoring last-minute tickets to one of the most sought-after matches in world football.

Where to Buy Tickets?

If you’re hoping to buy tickets and make the trip, your best bet for last-minute Champions League Final tickets is the UEFA.com website, which is the official ticketing platform.

The possibility of getting one will be quite scarce, with thousands of fans checking in every minute.

However, that is where trusted ticket resellers come in.

Anyone looking to make it to the Allianz Arena can easily navigate their way through to ticketing options on trusted partners for their ticketing needs.

How much are Champions League final tickets?

Let’s be real: It’s not cheap to buy tickets, but it’s not impossible. Face value tickets from UEFA ranged from around €70 to €710, depending on the category.

However, as the game comes closer, ticket prices can go up significantly, where you will have to buy tickets for anything between £500-£2,000+.