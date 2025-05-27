Xabi Alonso – the Savior for Real Madrid?

Fans with Real Madrid tickets bid their goodbyes to legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is leaving the Los Blancos after a trophyless season.

One of the most successful managers in footballing history, Ancelotti has always been a fan favourite with his aura on the field and management style. Fans will famously remember his career highlights, including bringing them 15 titles through two stints.

Carlo Ancelotti reflects on an Eventful Spell

Ancelotti was up after, reflecting on the highs of his second spell in charge of Real Madrid.

“I don’t think it’s that easy to talk today. It has been an honour and a pleasure to coach this club and this team. First, I would like to thank my dear president, Florentino Pérez. It has been a wonderful experience; thank you for these moments. It was wonderful to live with you.

“It’s an unforgettable story. No one can forget Benzema’s hat trick against PSG, Rodrygo’s two goals against Manchester City, and Modric’s assist.

No one can forget Joselu’s two goals. Nor can I forget every day I have spent here. And I will conclude with nothing but Hala Madrid. I love you all with all my heart.”

Now, the reigns are handed over to the revolutionary Xabi Alonso, who has turned Bayer Leverkusen into a championship-winning outfit and changed the destiny of German football.

Alonso, a former Real Madrid player, does not need to be introduced to Bernabau. He's seen it as a player, and now, fans await his managerial stint.

And Alonso’s already got the ground running, as he plans for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Awaiting Xabi Alonso’s Arrival

Xabi Alonso will arrive at Real Madrid this summer, and when he does, he is expected to bring a new tactical style to the one(s) used by Carlo Ancelotti.

But these plans could change.

Alonso operated a 3-4-3 system while managing Bayer Leverkusen, and he was expected to use it when he joined Real Madrid.

But according to a report from Diario AS, the idea right now is that he starts with a 4-4-2, which is a formation that Ancelotti has used a lot over the last couple of seasons.

Jude Bellingham is said to be leading this decision. It had been expected that the England international would play a deeper role upon Alonso’s arrival. Still, it is believed that the incoming manager sees him as valuable in the left midfield position, where he has operated whenever Ancelotti has played a 4-4-2.

Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio/Dean Huijsen would be centre-backs in this system, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni starting as central midfielders.

Arda Guler or Rodrygo, who could leave Real Madrid in the summer, would be on the right. The attack would be the same as this season: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid officials have been expecting Alonso to use the same system he primarily played at Leverkusen, so it would be a surprise to see him change to four defenders. But until the day he arrives, nothing will be set in stone.

One of Alonso’s tasks from this summer onwards is returning Bellingham to his former level. He has had a tough season, and Real Madrid bosses have been far from impressed with him this season, so there is a demand for him to improve going forward.

Dani Carvajal – Only Time Will Tell!

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said “only time will tell” if Carlo Ancelotti’s likely successor, Xabi Alonso, can “revert the situation” following the team’s disappointing season.

“Only time will tell if Xabi is the right man to turn this year around, as we haven’t won any of the three major titles. But that’s football. In the end, results determine the future of coaches and players.”

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alonso is set to take charge ahead of the start of next month’s FIFA Club World Cup. The 43-year-old has spent almost three seasons at Leverkusen and guided the team to a historic undefeated league campaign in 2023-24 as part of a domestic double.

Carvajal added: “Xabi has just had two fantastic seasons with Bayer Leverkusen, and I think he will do very well.

“He knows the club better than anyone; he’s been a player, he’s defended the badge for many years, he knows what it means to be a Madrid player, and I think that’s also a plus for him as a coach.”

Tough Start for Alonso

Fans think that it wouldn't be too much of a test for the former Real Madrid and Liverpool great to hit the ground running. They've seen former players like Zinedine Zidane come in and win titles, and they expect it will be nothing different.

But for Alonso, things can get a little bit tricky, as he has to deal with a vast team composed of superstars.

Kylian Mbappe’s entry has left their star player, Rodrygo, starved of game time and with a potential exit. There are also issues with Arda Guler not getting time after a celebrated signing.

Real also has issues in not giving Brazilian protege Endrick time on the field with their star-studded frontline.

He also has Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold arriving at the club in the coming weeks.

Fans understand that Alonso is entering a chaotic world and would give him time to formulate his coaching philosophy.

His immediate concern will also be getting Jude Bellingham back to form. In his first season, Bellingham was impeccable. At a very young age, he handled the midfield like an experienced professional, propelling the club to their La Liga title and Champions League triumph.

This season has been a different tale. Bellingham was forced to play further back, and his contribution has been limited.

Fans will wait to see what Alonso has in store for his old club.