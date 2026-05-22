Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, prediction and betting tips

There may still be plenty riding on the final day of the Premier League season for clubs across England, but for Arsenal supporters, Sunday’s trip to Selhurst Park is about one thing above all else: celebration.

After 22 years of waiting, heartache, false dawns and near misses, Arsenal are finally Premier League champions again. Mikel Arteta’s side sealed the title earlier this week after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth, ending one of the longest waits in the club’s history for a league crown.

Now comes the reward — one final league game against Crystal Palace before Martin Ødegaard lifts the trophy in South London.

A Season Arsenal Fans Will Never Forget

This campaign has felt different from the very beginning. Arsenal entered the season after three straight runners-up finishes and with growing pressure on Arteta to finally deliver the title that had narrowly slipped away so many times before.

Instead of crumbling, the Gunners responded magnificently. The arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres transformed Arsenal into a more complete side, while Declan Rice elevated his game to another level in midfield. Bukayo Saka once again delivered in the biggest moments, and the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel at the back remained the foundation of the league’s best defence.

Arsenal’s consistency has ultimately been the difference. Unlike previous seasons, there were far fewer collapses against smaller sides and far more resilience in difficult away matches. Huge victories against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United helped build belief that this team was finally ready to end the drought.

The title was officially confirmed when City dropped points in midweek, sparking emotional celebrations among supporters who had waited since the Invincibles era for another league triumph.

Sunday’s clash at Selhurst Park will now see Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy away from home for the first time in the club’s history.

Palace Have Enjoyed Another Strong Campaign

While the spotlight will inevitably fall on Arsenal, Palace deserve huge credit for another impressive season under Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles have continued building on the momentum created by last year’s historic FA Cup triumph, establishing themselves as one of the Premier League’s most organised and dangerous mid-table sides.

Selhurst Park has once again been a difficult place for visiting teams, with Palace combining aggressive pressing, physicality and quick transitions to frustrate several top clubs throughout the campaign.

There is also still something on the line for the hosts. Palace remain in the mix for a European qualification place heading into the final weekend, and Glasner will want his players fully focused despite the occasion surrounding Arsenal’s title celebrations.

The atmosphere should be electric in South London, with Palace fans hoping to spoil the party before the trophy presentation begins.

Team News

Arsenal’s biggest focus may now be fitness management ahead of next weekend’s Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, and Arteta is expected to rotate selectively.

Kai Havertz is back from a knee issue, while Gabriel Jesus is another option in attack. Jurrien Timber is racing to prove his fitness after a groin concern, though Arteta is hopeful he will be available soon.

There are also some workload concerns surrounding Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and David Raya after several players missed parts of training earlier this week for recovery management.

Teenage sensation Max Dowman could feature in the squad again after completing his GCSE exams earlier in the week.

For Palace, Glasner may consider rotating with their upcoming UEFA Conference League final also on the horizon. The Eagles had reportedly hoped to move this fixture to Saturday to gain additional recovery time, though the Premier League rejected the request.

Prediction

Emotionally, this feels like Arsenal’s day. Yes, Palace will be competitive. Selhurst Park is never easy, and Glasner’s side have enough attacking quality to cause problems. But Arsenal arrive with the pressure finally lifted, and that freedom could make them even more dangerous.

The title is already secured, but Arteta will still demand a strong performance before the celebrations begin. Expect Arsenal to control possession, create chances through Saka and Ødegaard, and look to finish a historic league campaign in style.

And once the final whistle blows, all attention will turn to Martin Ødegaard lifting that famous trophy into the South London sky.

Predicted score: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

Betting Tips and Latest Odds

With Arsenal already crowned Premier League champions, bookmakers still make Mikel Arteta’s side favourites to finish the campaign with another victory at Selhurst Park. Arsenal are currently priced at around 4/5 to win the match, while Crystal Palace are available at approximately 3/1, with the draw sitting near 16/5.

Despite Arsenal having one eye on their upcoming European commitments, there is still plenty of confidence around the Gunners heading into the final day. They have been one of the league’s strongest away sides all season, and with the pressure now lifted after sealing the title, Arsenal could play with far more freedom than in recent weeks.

For those betting with Bitcoin and looking beyond the standard match winner market, Both Teams To Score looks an interesting option at around 4/5. Palace have been excellent going forward under Oliver Glasner, particularly at Selhurst Park, where players like Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta regularly create chances against top opposition. Arsenal, meanwhile, have scored consistently throughout the campaign and possess too much attacking quality not to find the net.

Another popular selection is Over 2.5 Goals, currently priced around 8/11. Final-day Premier League fixtures often produce open, entertaining football, especially when one side is already celebrating a major achievement.

In the player markets, Viktor Gyökeres is expected to attract heavy backing to score anytime, with odds likely to be around the 11/8 mark. The Swedish striker has enjoyed an outstanding debut season in North London and will be eager to cap it off with another goal before the trophy celebrations begin.

Recommended bets:

Arsenal to win — 4/5

Both Teams To Score — 4/5

Over 2.5 Goals — 8/11

Viktor Gyökeres anytime goalscorer — 11/8

With the title already secured, this has all the ingredients of an entertaining final-day encounter rather than a tense tactical battle. Palace will want to spoil the party, but Arsenal’s quality and confidence could still prove too much.