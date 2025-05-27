PSG Makes Incredible Comeback to Be a Footballing Giant

For yet another year, those with PSG tickets will celebrate the triumphs of the Ligue 1 title, silverware that has been housed at the club for the last 11 years.

But for the club, this year is different. It is the year that the club showed that they aren’t just a powerhouse in France but in Europe as well. Under Luis Enrique, the club showcased a unique blend of football, combining the best of experience and talent.

Their dominance in the domestic league is unmatched, with the club winning the league title with six games to spare.

But it also opens the space for the bigger picture – PSG means serious business.

PSG’s 13th Consecutive League Title

Those with PSG tickets against Angers celebrated the spoils of victory in a game that they won 1-0. The side just needed a draw, but a goal from Désiré Doué did the deed to secure a comfortable title.

The record-extending win is PSG’s 11th French championship since Qatari backers QSI took over the club in 2011. The other two came in 1986 and 1994.

At the final whistle, Coach Luis Enrique was mobbed by his staff members and thrown in the air as the players danced together in the centre circle. They thereafter performed a lap of honour.

PSG will conclude the season within arms reach of a first-ever treble, with the side going in as favourites to the UEFA Champions League, a final set to take place later at the Allianz arena in Munich.

All of PSG’s success has to be credited to their manager, Luis Enrique, who’s been phenomenal throughout the last two seasons and has shown all with PSG tickets that the club will thrive after the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

Enrique Is UNFP’s Manager of the Year

Enrique beat out tough competition, such as Liam Rosenior, who has RC Strasbourg fighting for a European competition spot heading into the final matchday. Adi Hütter is another runner-up, with the 55-year-old guiding AS Monaco to clinching UEFA Champions League football for a second straight season.

The Spanish manager also edged out Bruno Génésio, with LOSC Lille battling for European competition, and Stade Brestois coach Éric Roy, who won the award in 2024.

Despite PSG’s multiple league titles in recent years, Enrique became the first manager to win Manager of the Year since Unai Emery accomplished this feat in 2018.

After Unai Emery, he became the second Spanish manager to win the award. The PSG coach is now the fifth non-French manager to receive the honour since it was first introduced in 1994, joining a list that includes Éric Gerets (Marseille, 2009), Carlo Ancelotti (PSG, 2013), Leonardo Jardim (Monaco, 2017), and Emery (PSG, 2018).

Enrique has made a big impact on the 2024–2025 season, not least by leading his team to a historic milestone: 39 consecutive unbeaten matches in Ligue 1—the longest streak of its kind in the history of Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing AC Milan’s 38-game run from 1991 to 1993.

Along with winning the Ligue 1 McDonald’s title, the 55-year-old also claimed the Trophée des Champions with a 1-0 victory over Monaco in Doha last January.

While these accomplishments didn’t factor into the voting for Enrique as Manager of the Year, he does have PSG’s UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan coming up shortly.

Now that the league title is wrapped up, Enrique will look to win the treble and add to an impressive second season with PSG that could result in even more awards for the manager should the capital club win both of these finals.

PSG to face Marseille for next season’s Trophée des Champions

PSG will face arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille for next season’s Trophée des Champions, France’s equivalent of England’s Community Shield. As Reims failed to defy the odds and prevent Luis Enrique’s Les Parisiens from completing a domestic treble, it now falls to the runners-up to face the Ligue 1 champions for the Trophée des Champions: Marseille. U

The Trophée des Champions is usually held abroad before the Ligue 1 campaign starts, but that won’t be the case next season.

Indeed, with PSG involved in the brand new FIFA Club World Cup, whose final will be held on July 19, Ligue de Football Professionnel – Ligue 1’s governing body – has decided to postpone the game.

This season, the Trophée des Champions has been held on January 5 in Doha. PSG prevailed against AS Monaco courtesy of Ousmane Dembélé’s injury-time winner. The 2025-2026 Trophée des Champions will be Roberto De Zerbi’s first opportunity to clinch silverware as Marseille’s head coach.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia To Win Treble after Napoli Wins Serie A

Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is currently on course for an unprecedented treble, as he will receive a league winner’s medal after Napoli’s Serie A title victory on Friday night, as well as a Ligue 1 medal and potentially one in the Champions League to go with it as well.

Napoli have been crowned Italian champions for the second time in three years after a 2-0 victory against Cagliari on Friday night. Inter pushed them until the very end, but they were unable to overtake them in their final match of the season despite a 2-0 win away against Como.

Three Medals in One Season?

Kvaratskhelia began the 2024-25 season with Napoli and made 17 appearances in Serie A. He contributed five goals and three assists, which placed him among the club’s top five league goalscorers this season.

He left the Partenopei to join PSG for a €70m fee during the winter transfer window and has since scored four goals and three assists in 14 Ligue 1 appearances in France.

As he has played in both squads this season, Kvaratskhelia will receive winner’s medals from Napoli and PSG after both teams won their respective league titles.

The Georgian will have an unprecedented treble opportunity when he and PSG face Serie A representatives Inter in the Champions League final next Saturday, May 31, in Munich. Fans are already looking for PSG tickets for the UEFA Champions League final and are going all out to fill the stadium in blue and support the French side.