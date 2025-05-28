Liverpool open talks to sign Man Utd target Castello Lukeba

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign Manchester United target and RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba, as per TEAMtalk.

The transfer window hasn’t opened yet, but the Reds have already been very active in bolstering the squad despite winning the Premier League title this season.

They are said to be close to finalising a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is joining Real Madrid as a free agent.

Moreover, the Merseyside club want Florian Wirtz from the German side and have submitted an opening formal proposal to get the deal done after agreeing on personal terms with him.

Liverpool have also been working on a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has showcased signs of decline this season.

Lukeba to Liverpool

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are planning to add depth in the centre-back position and have identified Lukeba as an ideal option. They were initially looking to hire a defender as a potential replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who was about to become a free agent this summer.

However, the Dutchman has now extended his deal, but Ibrahima Konate will enter the final year of his current contract this summer.

Liverpool have already held talks to learn about the details of signing Lukeba, with Arne Slot an admirer of the player. The Frenchman has a contract until 2029 with Leipzig and has a £74m release clause.

Therefore, the German side aren’t in any rush to sell him, but having failed to qualify for European football next season, they could be open to letting him leave and may accept a lower fee than his release clause.

The report say that Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in signing him, so the Reds will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Lukeba is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions. He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they hire him.

It appears the Merseyside club are looking to wrap up deals as quickly as possible to help Slot work with all of the new signings in pre-season, which will allow them to prepare well before next campaign.