10 Strange Facts About Casinos

The first known casino was opened in 1638 in Venice, Italy, known as the Ridotto. Ever since then, casinos have gone through numerous changes, from being banned in some nations to having heavy restrictions, to even moving fully online. The popularity of casinos hasn’t changed, with plenty of players still visiting land casinos and now even playing from home with games such as live casino roulette or even online slots. There are plenty of ways that casinos have changed over the many years they have been around, so let’s take a look at some strange facts about casinos in the history of their existence.

The Longest Casino Poker Game

On average, a game of poker could last from 2 to 3 hours, which could even be longer depending on strategy and the type of game. However, this compares very minimally to the longest game of poker ever played. In 1881, players at the Bird Cage Tombstone in Arizona who paid $1,000 in advance could participate in the longest game of poker. This game lasted 8 years, finishing in 1889. The extremely long game took place 7 days a week, until the game was concluded 8 years after it commenced.

The World’s Smallest Casino

The world’s smallest casino is relatively unorthodox, with the venue not even hosting an address. In fact, the casino isn’t even a building, but rather a small London cab that was converted into a casino in 2016. The taxi was designed as a mobile facility, with a table, a TV for sports and even a bar.

Vegas’s Atomic Bomb Era

During the 1950s, atomic bombs were being tested in Las Vegas, having a massive impact on the local residents. The bright light from the bomb would turn darkness into daylight, while mushroom clouds filled the sky, creating a spectacle like no other. Vegas businesses took advantage of this unique display by setting up atomic-themed parties and creating atomic-themed drinks in casinos to bring in more visitors to the area.

Slot Machines Rewarding Gum?

Fruit machines are a major part of the history of slot machines, with the popular symbols being iconic in terms of classic machines and even being used today in modern slot games. But originally, the fruit symbols would correlate to fruit-flavoured gum that would be dispensed from the machine.

The First Slot Machine

The first slot machine was an invention that has shaped the future of casinos as we know them today. It was invented in 1895 by a car mechanic known as Charles Fay. Despite the popularity of the machine in modern society, it was actually originally created as a way for customers at his garage to use while they wait for their car to be repaired. The growth in popularity of Fay’s machine drew the attention of casinos that decided to buy these machines and use them as something players could use while they wait for a table.

The Numbers on a Roulette Wheel

The game of roulette is extremely popular in casinos and even online casinos due to its simplistic nature and range of betting strategies that keep the game interesting. But did you know that all the numbers on a roulette wheel add up to 666, which is commonly referred to as the biblical ‘number of the beast? This is the result of sheer coincidence, but it is a strange fact about the very popular casino game.

A Casino in a Prison?

The American state of Nevada has a very strong history with gambling, being the home of the gambling capital, Las Vegas. The relationship that Nevada has with gambling is so strong to the point that even the Nevada State Prison had a casino for inmates to use for 35 years. Inmates could play various games like poker and blackjack, while even being able to bet on sports.

The Largest Casino in the World

The largest casino in the world is located in a town called Thackerville in Oklahoma. The casino also acts as a hotel, but has the largest casino floor in the world. WinStar World Casino and Resort hosts a huge 600,000 square feet gaming floor with over 10,500 electronic games, 85 table games and various bingo games available.

A Whole Country Banned From the Monte-Carlo Casino

The world-famous Monte-Carlo casino in Monaco is an extremely popular tourist point of interest, thanks to the reputation it has built and the luxury designs featured in plenty of films and popular TV shows. But the iconic casino has had one country banned from entering the facilities since the 1800s. The country that is banned from the Monte-Carlo casino is actually Monaco. Residents of the country where the casino is located are banned from entering, as it is targeted at tourists only, generating income from visitors and not locals.

Casino Loophole in Japan

Japan is one of the few countries that has remained strict on its gambling laws, banning gambling and making casinos completely illegal. The Japanese government does allow things such as the lottery and betting on controlled events. However, there is a loophole that allows people to play a machine that resembles a slot machine that rewards silver balls that can be traded for prizes, resembling something of a slot machine’s mechanics and prize system.