Top 3 Megaways Slots in 2025

Megaways is a fairly modern game mechanic in online slots that uses a dynamic mechanism to vary the number of symbols on each reel with each spin. These slots commonly have six reels that can display between 2 and 7 symbols in each spin. This variability contributes to a dynamic and unpredictable gaming experience when playing Megaways slots at an online casino.

The Difference Between Megaways Slots and Traditional Slots

The Megaways mechanics were first introduced to the iGaming world in 2015 after Australian developers Big Time Gaming released the title Dragon Born. The key difference in megaways slots and traditional slots is the number of paylines available on the reels. Traditional slots have a fixed number of paylines, unlike megaways, which have a dynamic payline count that changes on each spin. Typical megaways slots feature up to 117,649 ways to land matching combinations, whereas traditional slots have an average of 10-25 paylines.

Big Bass Bonanza Megaways

Real Kingdom released Big Bass Bonanza Megaways in 2021. It followed the same fishing theme that has become a staple in the iGaming industry and across the Big Bass franchise. The Big Bass Bonanza Megaways includes up to 46,656 ways to land matching combinations. Symbols can trigger returns if 3 or more land in combination across consecutive reels in play.

Like many other megaways slots, this slot features cascading reels, meaning matching combinations result in the symbols falling from the screen and being replaced with new symbols from above. Big Bass Bonanza Megaways has symbols that vary in size and amounts per spin, with reels 1 and 6 having up to 6 symbols and reels 2, 3, 4, and 5 having a maximum of 5 symbols.

The graphics in Big Bass Bonanza Megaways consist of high-quality visuals representing a fishing-themed slot. This theme is evident in the slot’s background, displaying play in the ocean’s depths, with silhouettes of small groups of fish swimming behind the translucent playgrid. The playgrid itself is outlined by two vertical streams of bubbles on either side to create a clear end to the playgrid. On the top left of the display is the iconic Big Bass Bonanza icon, and opposite it is a Megaways icon, which shows users the number of paylines available.

This slot has a wild bonus symbol, which can be landed on reels 2, 3, 4, 5, and on the top row, as well as in the Free Spins bonus rounds. The wild symbol can replace all base game symbols to create or extend matching combinations. The Free Spins bonus round can be unlocked, providing gamers land 3+ scatter symbols anywhere on the reels during base spins.

The Dog House Megaways

The Dog House Megaways is a slot game, part of the successful Dog House series, released by leading slot developer Pragmatic Play. The slot features 6 reels with up to 117,649 ways to trigger prizes and bonus rounds that combine for a fun and unpredictable slot experience. The reels in this slot can vary from 2 to 7 symbols on each spin. The game follows an animal theme, which is expressed in the animal-inspired imagery that makes up the symbols. The slot is also based in a ‘dog house’ in a garden with vibrant grass and plants dotted around the area that make a peaceful atmosphere. Above the playgrid, which is set on a dark wooden border, sits The Dog House icon nailed down on a wooden bone. Next to this sits the Megaways icon, and below reads out the number of possible ways to trigger prizes in each spin.

The Dog House Megaways features a Free Spins bonus where players can choose two unique Free Spins bonus games. The bonus will be activated if gamers land 3+ scatter symbols anywhere on the reels in the same spin. The symbol is represented by a paw pad with the text ‘Bonus’ on it.

Rasputin Megaways

Rasputin Megaways is an online Megaways slot developed by iconic producer Big Time Gaming. The slot was released in 2022 and features a range of modern mechanics and base play features. The Rasputin Megaways slot has 6 reels with 117649 paylines available.

The megaways slot features high-quality graphics, including a backdrop of St. Basil’s Cathedral itself on top of a disco floor with flashing blue and white lights. Above the Cathedral is a beautiful pink and purple night sky filled with shining stars. The playgrid is set on a contrasting blue board that features disco tiles. Above the playgrid sits the iconic Megaways symbol, which indicates the number of paylines available underneath.

During base games, this slot can produce up to 10 symbols on each of the 6 reels, which can combine for up to 1,000,000 ways to trigger prizes. Prizes will be triggered if gamers land 3+ matching symbols on adjacent reels.

This slot has various features, including a bonus round where players can choose 2 unique minigames. This bonus feature is unlocked by players landing 3+ scatter symbols anywhere on the reels in the same spin. If 3+ scatter symbols are landed, gamers will have the option from the bonus rounds ‘Big & Strong Bonus Round’ or ‘Rapture & Fire Bonus Round’, which offer unique gameplay experiences, giving players a tough choice. Along with this bonus feature, a ‘Rasputin Wild’ feature can land on the reels during base spins and bonus rounds. The Rasputin Wild symbol will be attached with a number representing the amount of symbols it will add to the reels. In base games, the Rasputin Wild can increase the reels’ symbol count to 10, whereas in the bonus rounds, the Rasputin Wild can add the total symbol count on a reel up to 12. Wilds also work in how modern slots incorporate them, allowing the Rasputin Wild symbol to substitute for base symbols to create or extend matching combinations.