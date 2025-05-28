Impressive Premier League Records That Are Yet To Be Broken

The Premier League is regarded as one of the most dramatic leagues in the world, with some of the biggest stars, massive clubs and incredible competition. Football is one of the biggest sports globally, with films, museums and even casino slots based on the sport, and the English Premier League is, by many, considered the world’s number one. With so much drama and entertainment, there have been some incredible moments in the league’s history, including some extremely impressive records that are yet to be broken.

Off The Woodwork

Hitting the woodwork is one of the most painful ways to miss, narrowly missing the target by only a few inches, but missing the target by hitting the woodwork 4 times in one match starts to look more impressive than it does disappointing. That was the case for Liverpool’s Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez in the 2023/24 campaign. On the 31st of January 2024, Liverpool took on Chelsea at home, a big game that would help Liverpool keep an eye on that first-place finish. Throughout the game, Nunez had plenty of opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet, but fell short to the woodwork 4 times in a single game. Liverpool did go on to win the game 4-1, thanks to Jota, Bradley, Szoboszlai and Diaz, with Darwin Nunez taking home the record for hitting the woodwork the most times in a single Premier League game.

Fewest Touches in a Game

As mentioned, the Premier League is an action-packed league with plenty of drama and excitement, which makes this record even more impressive. The least amount of touches in a Premier League game, a full 90 minutes, sits at only 7. The unwanted record is held by the Chelsea forward at the time, Romelu Lukaku. Despite being a very well-respected striker in world football, Lukaku averaged a touch every 13 minutes as Chelsea somehow managed a 2-1 comeback against Crystal Palace. Lukaku’s touches included a kick off and a few successful passes, with 0 touches in the opposition boxes, making it a game to forget for the Belgian forward.

Quickest Red Card for a Manager

Managers receiving a red card is a lot less common than a player being sent to the dressing room, but in recent years, it seems to happen more often. As a manager, you would be expected to lead your team by example and keep a calm level head to be able to dictate and control the game. This wasn’t the case for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in 2016 when he faced Swansea City. Throughout the first half, the Italian became more and more frustrated with the decisions of referee Neil Swarbrick, until the 43rd minute when he had awarded Swansea a goal kick rather than a Chelsea corner, causing outrage in the Blues’ dugout. Conte’s reaction towards the referee gave Swarbrick no choice but to send him to the stands, before sending him to the changing room, deeming he was too close to the game even in the stands.

Most Own Goals

Sometimes in football, players are unfortunate while trying to defend their own goal and end up turning the ball into the back of their own net. There have been over 1,000 own goals in the history of the Premier League, but Richard Dunne holds the record for the most own goals by a player. The benchmark is set at 10, which he racked up during his 29 years in the English leagues, playing for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers. In fact, Dunne only scored 12 goals in over 500 appearances, almost matching his own goal tally. Unfortunately for Dunne, he also holds the record for the most red cards, but at least he cemented his name into Premier League history.

Fewest Points in a Season

With the relegation battle in the Premier League becoming more predictable with the top 3 teams who come up, typically going back down, relegation battles aren’t usually as exciting. But in some cases, promoted sides make massive pushes, finishing mid-table or even going for a European spot. Unfortunately for Derby supporters, the fight to reach England’s top flight resulted in them claiming one of the most embarrassing records of finishing the 38-game campaign on only 11 points. In the 2007/08 season, Derby only managed to win a single game, drawing 8 and conceding 89 goals. This is one of the worst performances that the Premier League has seen, and is yet to be broken, despite Southampton coming very close in the 2024/25 campaign.

Fastest Hat-Trick

A hat-trick is a very impressive achievement to begin with, scoring 3 goals in the same game is a relatively difficult task to complete, especially with the high level of competition in the Premier League. It seemed this way until Southampton forward Sadio Mane went and scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, with 2 minutes and 56 seconds separating the first and third goal. Aston Villa were blown away 6-1 in this fixture, with Mane setting the game up perfectly by making it 3-0 within 16 minutes.