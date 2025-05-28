Martin Zubimendi set to undergo medical after agreeing £51m move to Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi is set to undergo his medical after Arsenal agreed a £51m deal with Real Sociedad to sign the midfielder, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

The Spain international has been a subject of persistent interest from several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, over the last two transfer windows.

The Gunners, who are set to embark on an ambitious transfer window, acted swiftly to secure the midfielder’s signature to add reinforcement to Mikel Arteta’s midfield ranks.

Now, according to Mokbel, the 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal before the transfer is made official.

Writing on BBC Sport, Mokbel claims that every relevant document regarding Zubimendi’s move to the club has been signed, with the deal now being finalised.

Since all the paperwork for the deal has been sealed, the report adds that all parties are calm about the situation and are optimistic that the medical will be completed in time for the move to be finalised.

The Gunners have already agreed to the payment structures of his £51m release clause with Sociedad, and an official announcement is expected to follow upon the completion of his medical, as per the report.

Depth

Arsenal bid farewell to Jorginho this week after the Brazil-born Italian midfielder announced his departure from North London. Although the former Chelsea man did not play much this season, he was still a dependable squad member, and his departure now leaves Arteta with one less option to call upon among his midfield ranks.

The Spanish manager has not hidden his admiration for Thomas Partey, who has been instrumental not just to the club’s successful run but also to the team’s overall cohesion on the pitch, thanks to his tidiness in possession and combativeness off the ball, which helps thwart opposition attacks.

While he’s expected to renew his contract, a move for Zubimendi to bolster the club’s midfield ranks will hand Arteta another essential tool to enhance his playing style.

Since breaking into Sociedad’s first team in 2019, the Spaniard has predominantly operated as a deep-lying midfielder. However, he’s also shown he can function higher up the pitch when needed.

He’s likely to occupy a similar role upon arrival, prompting questions about Partey’s place in Arsenal’s revamped midfield. Still, it’s clear that Arteta will need both players in the squad next season to ensure adequate depth and healthy competition.