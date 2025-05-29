Loan Move Likely For £60 million Chelsea Target

After a lackluster debut season, Real Madrid’s Brazilian youngster Endrick could be on the move. But while Chelsea have long had their sights on the 18-year-old, it seems a loan move to Italy could be on the cards instead. It’s been reported in Fichajes that Juventus are holding talks with Real Madrid over taking the Brazilian on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Endrick has struggled in his first season in Madrid, with only 356 minutes of LaLiga action all season as Carlo Ancelotti kept his trust in his front four of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo. Behind them, Turkish youngster Arda Guler picked up twice as many minutes as Endrick last season and looks set to play a bigger role for Los Blancos under new head coach Xabi Alonso this upcoming season.

Chelsea missed out to Real Madrid in the battle to sign Endrick from Palmeiras back in 2022, and had a bid of around 60 million pounds rejected by Los Blancos recently. The Brazilian would fit Chelsea’s transfer strategy of signing young players with sky-high potential, but it would take a huge transfer fee to tempt Real Madrid to part with Endrick, especially as Alonso will want to see what the 18 year old is capable of.

For now, a loan move looks more likely so that Endrick can get the minutes he needs to develop.

But the agent credited with discovering Endrick says even a loan move might be the wrong choice. Paulo Roca told RG that Endrick “should stay at Real Madrid; only then will he get to know the club better and gradually earn his place.”

Roca helped Endrick launch his career at Palmeiras where he became the Brazilian side’s youngest ever player, making his debut at 16 and going on to play 66 games before his move to the Bernabeu

Roca says Endrick needs to “strengthen his mind” and prepare himself so that he can perform well when called upon. He adds that last season was all about adapting to the club, and that Endrick “will perform much better next season.”

The elephant in the room though is the 2026 World Cup. Endrick scored against England at Wembley but wasn’t called up by Brazil in the November 2024 international break and only got 45 minutes in March this year. With his place in the Brazil squad under threat, he needs game time to prove he is worthy of a place on the plane to the U.S.

Endrick only managed 847 minutes in total though last season, with almost half of them coming in the Copa del Rey. As if to prove Ancelotti’s unwillingness to play him, Endrick scored five goals in the competition but was dropped to the bench for the final which Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona.

The need to play more football makes it more likely Endrick will push for a loan move, and a move to Juventus would suit everyone involved. But despite Endrick’s lack of chances at the Bernabeu, it would take a monumental push by Chelsea to bring him to Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal.