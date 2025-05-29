2024-25 UEFA Champions League Final: Betting preview of PSG vs Inter Milan

The curtain will fall on the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season on Saturday, May 31, with an electrifying final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. PSG, in their second-ever final, are still seeking their first Champions League crown, while Inter Milan chase a fourth title in what will be their seventh appearance in the showpiece event.

PSG’s Resurgence in the Post-Galáctico Era

Ever since Qatar Sports Investments took the reins in 2011, PSG have been singularly focused on securing Europe’s top club prize. Their only previous final ended in heartbreak — a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 season, played in an empty stadium due to the pandemic.

With Kylian Mbappé moving to Real Madrid and Lionel Messi and Neymar already gone, few had high hopes for PSG this season. However, under the guidance of Luis Enrique, the French side overcame a shaky start to mount an unexpected but impressive run to the final.

After earning just four wins in their first eight matches — and losing to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern — PSG had to enter the playoff round. There, they emphatically dispatched Brest 10-0 on aggregate, then followed up with knockout wins over Liverpool, Aston Villa, and a semi-final triumph against Arsenal to earn their shot at glory.

Luis Enrique’s rebuild, centered around rising domestic talents and a handful of experienced campaigners, began to bear fruit during the winter stretch. The acquisition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped ignite their attacking flair, while the squad increasingly adapted to Enrique’s high-pressing style of play.

A defining moment came against Liverpool in the Round of 16. After losing the first leg 1-0 at home, PSG equalized at Anfield before edging through on penalties — thanks largely to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics. The Italian keeper continued to shine, helping PSG survive a second-leg scare at Aston Villa. Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal gave them a critical advantage in the semi-final first leg against Arsenal, and they held on in the return leg to book their final berth.

Despite early group-stage inconsistency, including nervy wins over Girona and Salzburg and a late collapse against Atletico, PSG steadily evolved with each round. Their finishing issues lingered early on, but confidence and cohesion have returned — setting the stage for a potential historic night in Munich.

Inter Milan’s Quiet but Deadly Campaign

In contrast, Inter Milan have flown somewhat under the radar throughout this Champions League campaign. Unfussy but effective, the Nerazzurri got off to a solid start with four wins in their first five group matches, all without conceding a single goal. They finished fourth in the group, advancing quietly but confidently.

The Italian side swept past Feyenoord in the Round of 16 before edging Bayern Munich in a closely fought quarter-final. Their semi-final against Barcelona delivered pure drama — a pulsating two-legged clash that ended 7-6 in Inter’s favor after extra time.

Manager Simone Inzaghi has instilled structure and consistency in his squad, reflected in their excellent defensive record: just one goal conceded in the group phase and a shutout in the opening leg versus Feyenoord. His 3-5-2 formation, powered by the tireless Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco on the flanks, has proven a reliable formula. Up front, Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram have formed a dangerous partnership.

Although they relied on narrow 1-0 wins in the group stage, Inter demonstrated their offensive quality when it counted. They efficiently managed Feyenoord, then delivered a mature and composed performance in Munich to defeat Bayern 2-1. A 2-2 draw at San Siro secured their progression.

The Barcelona tie was a different beast. While defensive lapses appeared, Inter responded with clinical attacking play to emerge from a chaotic and unforgettable semi-final. That resilience will serve them well as they prepare for one last battle.

Head-to-Head and Stats

This will mark the first competitive meeting between PSG and Inter Milan.

PSG have reached the final once before; Inter Milan will be contesting their seventh, having won it three times.

PSG have scored 33 goals across 16 matches — second only to the tournament’s top scorers.

Defensive frailties remain a concern for PSG, who have conceded 15 goals; Inter, meanwhile, netted seven in their dramatic semi-final win.

Veteran Inter defender Francesco Acerbi became the second-oldest scorer in a Champions League knockout match with his crucial goal against Barcelona.

Luis Enrique could join an elite group of managers — including Pep Guardiola — to win the Champions League with two different clubs.

Inter’s 7-6 win over Barcelona ties the record for the highest-scoring UCL knockout tie, alongside Liverpool vs Roma (2017/18) and Bayern vs Sporting (2008/09).

PSG are now only the third French club to feature in multiple European Cup/Champions League finals, joining Reims and Marseille.

Betting odds

The Champions League final is always popular with sports bettors and this weekend will be no different. Bookmakers and non GamStop casinos are fighting for business and offering some lucrative bonuses so it’s worth shopping around for the best deal before placing any wagers.

Ahead of the final, PSG are the narrow 11/10 favourites with Inter Milan priced at 9/4 to lift the trophy. The draw inside 90 minutes can be backed at 9/5.

PSG win 11/10

Draw 9/5

Inter Milan win 9/4

Many are expecting a close, cagey game so under 2.5 match goals could be tempting at odds of 5/6. However, our tip is a 2-1 Inter victory so over 2.5 match goals at 10/11 is also on our radar.

A 2-1 Inter Milan victory inside the 90 minutes can be backed at odds of 11/1. Lautaro Martinez is 13/2 to open the scoring and if we combine that with a 2-1 Inter win, we can get odds of 60/1.

Team News

PSG head into the final at full strength, having wrapped up their domestic campaign with a first-choice starting XI. With a full week of rest, Enrique is expected to stick with his strongest lineup.

Teenage star Desire Doue has been one of PSG’s brightest lights this season. The 19-year-old winger’s explosive pace and creative flair earned him the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award and a spot in the Team of the Season. He’s likely to be a key figure once again in Munich.

Ousmane Dembélé, having returned from injury during the semi-finals, is in line to start, potentially relegating Bradley Barcola to the bench despite his solid outing in the second leg versus Arsenal.

For Inter, Lautaro Martínez is nearing a return after a minor thigh issue that sidelined him for the 2-2 draw with Lazio. Having resumed light training and expected to feature in Inter’s final league game against Como, the captain appears ready to start the final.

Davide Frattesi and Benjamin Pavard are also close to fitness. Frattesi hasn’t featured since the semi-finals, while Pavard was an unused substitute against Lazio. Both trained this week and could be available for selection on Saturday.

Possible Starting Lineups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Thuram

Match Prediction

PSG have grown stronger as the season progressed, culminating in a team that looks composed, quick, and tactically sharp. With pace on the wings and a dominant midfield, they now have both the structure and creativity to trouble any side.

What stands out most is their cohesiveness — Enrique has built a unit that defends and attacks in sync, showing real maturity and tactical awareness.

However, Inter are no less dangerous. Their well-oiled system has produced results across multiple seasons, and their journey to the 2023 final has only sharpened their focus. Marcus Thuram has brought power and finesse to their frontline, complementing Martínez perfectly.

This one promises to be close — but we’re tipping Inter Milan to edge it with a 2-1 victory and lift the trophy for the fourth time.