Liverpool remain keen on signing Anthony Gordon

Liverpool reportedly remain keen on signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Although the Reds won the Premier League title in the recently concluded campaign and were the highest scoring team, they are seemingly planning to revamp the attacking department this summer.

Mohamed Salah was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield as his existing deal was set to expire this summer. But, he has decided to remain at Merseyside by signing a fresh term.

However, Darwin Núñez is reportedly on the chopping block, while Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have also been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer window.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, Brown says that Liverpool are interested in signing Gordon as a potential replacement for Diaz and Gakpo, and the Reds have been eyeing a move for the Newcastle man for a while. The former Everton youngster is a Liverpool lad, and they know him very well.

Arne Slot’s side are also working on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and are prepared to hire Gordon along with the German.

Gordon to Liverpool

Brown said:

“Anthony Gordon is still on their radar. He’s been one of the top names for Liverpool for a while. He’s a Liverpool lad, was at Everton before, and they know him very well. They’ve been talking about Wirtz as well, and it looks like that deal is going to happen and they’re getting closer to an agreement there. “But that isn’t going to stop them having a look at Gordon. They’ve got a few players there, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, and more who could leave and those sales would open to door for Gordon to come in.”

Liverpool were initially interested in hiring Gordon last summer as Diaz’s future was a subject of speculation. However, the Colombian eventually stayed, and the Anfield club didn’t make a move for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle have no intention of letting their star man leave for cheap and are demanding around £80m with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

He has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service before the start of next campaign.

The forward scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists last term. He wasn’t able to replicate the same numbers in the recently concluded campaign and made 15 goal contributions.