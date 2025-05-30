2026 FIFA World Cup updates: What could Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI look like?

England’s latest heartbreak at Euro 2024 — a 2-1 final defeat to Spain — extended their wait for a major trophy to 58 years. Now, the FA has turned to a proven winner to end that drought: Thomas Tuchel, the first foreign England manager since Fabio Capello and just the third non-British boss in the nation’s history.

The 51-year-old brings pedigree: league titles in France and Germany and a Champions League crown with Chelsea in 2021. Known for his tactical acumen and discipline, he could ring the changes — tactically and in personnel — as the Three Lions look to shake off the scars of finals past.

With a wealth of new faces breaking through and others still peaking, Tuchel’s first real test will be shaping a squad capable of delivering in North America. Fans are already making plans to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets and excitement is building. The hope? By the end of summer 2026, England will finally add a second star to the shirt.

To achieve this feat, he’ll need the best possible squad, particularly in his starting eleven. In this article, we’ll be analysing what Tuchel’s England starting XI could look like at the 2026 World Cup.

GK: Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has been England’s ever-reliable presence between the sticks since making his debut in a goalless draw with Germany in November 2017. Since that clean sheet, he has rarely faltered on the international stage and often saves his very best for the Three Lions.

The Sunderland-born keeper announced himself at the 2018 World Cup, producing heroics to help England beat Colombia on penalties — their first-ever World Cup shoot-out win — before keeping a clean sheet in the quarter-final against Sweden, where he was named man of the match.

Since then, Pickford has been Gareth Southgate’s go-to man for major tournaments, starting every single game from Russia 2018 through to Euro 2024. Now England’s most-capped goalkeeper at major competitions, he remains firmly in contention heading into World Cup 2026.

RB: Reece James

Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, Reece James flourished into one of the most complete and dominant wing-backs in world football. His influence was so significant that Tuchel’s form at Stamford Bridge visibly dipped when James picked up a hamstring injury midway through the 2021–22 campaign — a clear testament to the defender’s value in the German’s system.

Interestingly, James has seldom played as a traditional right-back recently. At club level under Enzo Maresca, he’s even been deployed as a deep-lying midfielder, showcasing his tactical intelligence and versatility.

Despite this shift, Tuchel still sees him as the ideal right-sided option for his England setup. While Trent Alexander-Arnold remains another strong contender, James’ defensive solidity could give him an edge over the Madrid-bound star.

CB Marc Guehi

Guéhi has emerged as one of England’s most dependable centre-backs, having started all but one match at Euro 2024. At club level, he’s taken on the captaincy at Palace and continues to be linked with blockbuster moves worth £70 million, a testament to his growing stature in the game.

With John Stones and Harry Maguire — the central pairing favoured under Gareth Southgate — left out of Tuchel’s first England squad, the door is wide open. And while Tuchel is keen to lean on seasoned professionals, Guéhi represents a rare blend of youth, maturity, and international experience — tailor-made for a side in transition.

CB: Dan Burn

Dan Burn’s unexpected inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad was already raising eyebrows — second only, perhaps, to the shock recall of Jordan Henderson. But Burn took things up a notch by helping end Newcastle United’s 70-year trophy drought, dragging his boyhood club to silverware in storybook fashion.

At 32, Burn fits the mould of seasoned, reliable professionals Tuchel values for their experience and leadership. While age might not be on his side, Tuchel sees in him the sort of character needed to instil nous and composure in an evolving England backline.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

At the end of Euro 2024, few would’ve dared to suggest Myles Lewis-Skelly as a contender for England’s World Cup squad — a reflection of how rapidly things can shift in football. The teenager only broke into Arsenal’s first team during the 2024/25 campaign but made an instant impression by starting both of Tuchel’s first two matches in charge and even scoring on his debut against Albania.

His technical ability to drift inside and threaten the space behind was not only aesthetically impressive but also filled a glaring gap in a position that has long troubled England.

Lewis-Skelly’s rise couldn’t be better timed — the position is there for the taking, and he looks poised to make it his own for the foreseeable future.

CM: Declan Rice

The 26-year-old, now a mainstay of the national side with 64 caps to his name, has started in two European Championship finals and continues to justify his £105m price tag at Arsenal with consistently elite performances.

Rice is as indispensable to England as anyone in the current setup and could even challenge the record for most England appearances if his trajectory continues. A tactician of Tuchel’s calibre will no doubt be eager to unlock even more from a player of Rice’s calibre.

It’s not as though the German is unfamiliar with what Rice brings. Speaking back when Rice anchored West Ham’s midfield alongside Tomas Soucek, Tuchel described the pair as “real helpers on the pitch… they have an incredible volume. They take responsibility for high pressing, deep defending, filling gaps on the wings, building from deep, scoring from set-pieces — they do everything. Declan is an important member of the England team, so it speaks for itself. Powerful in the build-up, very intelligent in passing, and, of course, they are quality players.”

That was over three years ago. Rice has only improved since then — and under Tuchel, he might well hit another gear.

CM: Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham. Sometimes, that name alone suffices. At just 21 years old, Bellingham’s place alongside Declan Rice in the heart of England’s midfield for the 2026 World Cup already feels cemented. It’s rare to label a player so young as the best all-round midfielder on the planet — but with Bellingham, it hardly feels like hyperbole.

For Thomas Tuchel, the most critical midfield question might be how best to deploy Bellingham. Initially introduced to the England fold as a deep-lying midfielder under Southgate, his evolution at Madrid saw him pushed further forward — a shift that impacted his Euro 2024 consistency.

When Tuchel eventually has an entire squad to choose from, he may opt for Bellingham’s positional versatility, perhaps deploying him slightly deeper to bring balance and allow other creative players to flourish — all while knowing Jude can still pop up to score when it matters most.

AM: Cole Palmer

The Chelsea talisman was the man who dragged England back into the Euro 2024 final with a vital equaliser against Spain, and many felt his limited involvement throughout the tournament was one of Southgate’s significant missteps, especially given the underwhelming form of others in advanced roles.

England’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season, Palmer was unplayable at times following his switch to Stamford Bridge, and there’s every reason to believe Thomas Tuchel will be eager to sculpt his attack around a talent as fearless and inventive as the 22-year-old.

RW: Bukayo Saka

On the right wing, there’s little debate — it’s Bukayo Saka’s shirt to lose. Despite being just 23, the Arsenal winger has already clocked up 43 England caps since making his debut in October 2020 and is fast becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country.

Whether it’s his explosive pace, dribbling variety, or his knack for both cutting inside and going wide, Saka poses a complete threat to any full-back. His ability to shoot, cross, and link play has made him a nightmare to defend, and he’s long since buried the ghosts of his Euro 2020 penalty miss, responding with growth, grace, and relentless performances.

CF: Harry Kane

Tuchel fought to bring Harry Kane to Bayern Munich — and for good reason.

“We have a proven goal-scorer at the highest level,” he said after securing the deal. “It will be a lot of extra responsibility on his shoulders, but Harry is someone who proves that he can handle that.” The German knew exactly what he was getting — but what awaits in an England shirt is a more complex puzzle.

Tuchel, having worked with Kane at Bayern understands Kane’s evolution into a deep-lying forward, a player whose instincts to drop, combine, and dictate tempo are now among his greatest strengths.

That has been the blueprint in Munich — flanked by Sané, Coman, and full-backs bombing on, while Kane picks passes and orchestrates attacks.

Tuchel will ensure that he hands him the necessary support on the wings to complement his efforts and ensure he receives the same services as he does at Bayern.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Tuchel has made it clear — he wants pace flanking his central striker. That option is Anthony Gordon.

During Euro 2024, with Kane constantly dropping deep, many were left wondering why Southgate never tested Gordon on the left — a player whose game is built around directness, intensity, and running in behind. His blistering speed, paired with a striker like Kane, who vacates space, seems like the perfect fit.

And early signs suggest Tuchel agrees. His emphasis on verticality and stretching the pitch suits Gordon’s profile down to the ground.