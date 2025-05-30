Liverpool make £110 million bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have secured Jeremie Frimpong’s transfer to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Dutchman might not be the only player from Bayer Leverkusen to join the Premier League champions, who are also interested in signing Florian Wirtz off the back of another superb season in which he scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists.

The Athletic’s transfer correspondent David Ornstein has reported that Liverpool have now tabled a £110 million bid for Wirtz with the offer comprising of a fixed fee and some performance related add-ons as well. The 22-year-old has been described as ‘keen’ towards joining the Reds in the summer, hence indicating that a transfer might be a matter of time.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City were also looking into his acquisition but the midfielder preferred joining a club overseas as opposed to the Bavarians, whereas the Citizens pulled the plug on signing the German international due to his enormous asking price and potential wage demands. Therefore, Liverpool are unlikely to face much competition for him.

Wirtz a phenomenal signing for Liverpool

Florian Wirtz would cost Liverpool a club-record transfer fee but promises to be a magnificent signing for the club. Though he can play as a number nine, the former Koln prodigy is expected to feature in his preferred position as the number 10. In all probability, he will replace Dominik Szoboszlai in the team off the back of the Hungarian’s inconsistent form.

As the attacking midfielder, Wirtz will bring in a lot of creativity in the final third, thereby easing the pressure off Mohamed Salah’s shoulders as well after the team’s heavy reliance on him for much of this season. The new man’s late runs into the box are also known to catch opponents off guard while the number of goals he has scored are a testament to his excellent finishing.

Once Wirtz’s purchase is secured, Liverpool are also expected to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and potentially rebuild the heart of their backline too. Meanwhile, a forward’s signing will hinge on players departing but with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz said to be looking out for greener pastures, the Reds may find themselves staying busy for much of the transfer window.