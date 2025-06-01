Man Utd ready to move for Goncalves if Fernandes leaves



According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Manchester United are lining up an approach for Sporting Lisbon forward Pedro Goncalves amid the uncertain future of Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils had a dismal 2024/25 season as they finished 15th in the Premier League standings. The club also failed to qualify for the Champions League after failing to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Despite this, Man United plan to reinforce their squad for manager Ruben Amorim. It could coincide with some high-profile exits to recoup funds, and Fernandes could make a shock move to Al-Hilal in the near future.

The Portuguese is seriously considering a switch to the Saudi giants in a transfer worth £100 million.

Amidst this, A Bola claim that United are considering Goncalves as Fernandes’ replacement. The 26-year-old shares a strong relationship with manager Ruben Amorim, having played under him at Sporting.

Sporting are prepared to grant his departure, provided any club meets his £67 million release clause.

A Bola cite that United could still pursue Goncalves’ signature if Fernandes stays this summer.

Top class

Goncalves has been a key performer for the Portuguese champions for the past few years. His major breakthrough came after Fernandes’ move from Lisbon to Old Trafford in 2020. Overall, he has managed 139 goal contributions from just 198 appearances.

The playmaker had an injury plagued 2024/25 campaign at Sporting, but he was still impressive with a goal contribution in every 108 minutes (12). Amorim may consider him as a like-for-like replacement for Fernandes with his ability to create big chances.

Goncalves can operate as a central attacking midfielder but he is also comfortable on either wing. He would fit perfectly into the manager’s 3-4-2-1 tactical set-up, but United may seek a discount or propose a lengthy payment package for his services.

The Red Devils recently agreed to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Matheus Cunha. They will pay his £62.5 million release clause in instalments of £20.38m in three summer transfer windows. A similar deal could be negotiated with Sporting for Goncalves.

A Bola claim that United could also sign Goncalves if Fernandes stays, but that seems an unlikely prospect. Goncalves would want the guarantee of a starting role and may not accept playing second fiddle to Fernandes and Cunha at Old Trafford next term.