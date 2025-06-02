Man Utd & Liverpool eye move to sign Quinten Timber

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Feyenoord star Quinten Timber, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have started their summer business by signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. But, they are likely to reinforce several other areas as well over the coming weeks.

Purchasing a new striker to replace struggling Rasmus Hojlund is on Ruben Amorim’s agenda. Moreover, strengthening the engine room is also on his to-do list before the start of next season.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are the two specialist midfield options Man Utd currently have after letting Christian Eriksen leave for free. Bruno Fernandes has provided cover in this race, although he is a No.10 by trait.

On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo was a regular starter in the engine room under Erik ten Hag, but Amorim has been using him in the CAM role more. Toby Collyer is another option, but he has found it difficult to stay fit.

With Casemiro failing to showcase his best consistently, signing a new midfielder would be the right decision for United. Caught Offside state that Amorim’s side have registered their interest in signing Timber and have been keeping a close eye on his situation at Feyenoord ahead of a possible move.

The Dutchman is set to enter the final year of his current contract, and Feyenoord are in talks with the midfielder to extend his deal. However, should they fail to find an agreement with him, they are ready to let him leave for at least £21m, as per the report.

The Old Trafford club aren’t the only team interested in him as Liverpool are also showing a keen interest while Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and clubs from Italy, Germany, and Spain are also plotting a swoop for him.

Liverpool have been looking to bolster the midfield department since last summer but haven’t been able to do that yet. They have been aiming to reinforce other areas first this summer before making a move for a new midfielder.

The 23-year-old is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield position and the box-to-box role. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, the Dutchman has been out with a serious knee issue since February, so there is a question mark whether he can showcase his best once again after recovering from a significant problem like this one.