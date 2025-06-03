Man Utd in ‘discussion’ to sign Roma star Mile Svilar

Manchester United have reportedly initiated ‘discussions’ to sign AS Roma star Mile Svilar, as per TEAMtalk.

After letting David de Gea leave, the Red Devils decided to hire Andre Onana to replace the Spaniard a couple of years ago. Altay Bayindir was also purchased to add depth in this position.

However, the Cameroonian has continued to make costly errors, and the Turkish international hasn’t been able to prove that he is capable enough to claim the No.1 spot.

Therefore, it appears Ruben Amorim is planning to sign a new goalkeeper this summer. TEAMtalk claim that United are ready to let Onana leave and have identified Svilar as a serious target to reinforce the last line of defence after monitoring his development closely in recent times.

Amorim’s side have already initiated ‘discussions’ to learn about the details of signing him with the player ready to move to Old Trafford. Svilar’s current contract will run until 2027, and Roma have been struggling to find an agreement with him to extend his deal. Therefore, they could be ready to cash-in on him and accept at least £21m.

Although he is available for an affordable price, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for United as Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, and AS Monaco are also keen on securing his service.

Svilar to Man Utd

After moving to Stadio Olimpico as a free agent back in 2022, he has established himself as a key player for Giallorossi. He was the best goalkeeper in Serie A last term, keeping 16 clean sheets with a 77% save rate in 38 league appearances.

Moreover, the Serbian, standing at 6ft 3in tall, helped his side qualify for the Europa League by finishing fifth in the league despite enduring a difficult start.

The 25-year-old is comfortable playing out from the back, is an excellent shot-stopper, can play the sweeper keeper role, and is also good in the air. Therefore, he possesses the necessary attributes that a modern goalkeeper should have.

So, Svilar would be a great coup for the Old Trafford club should they eventually manage to secure his service before the start of next season.