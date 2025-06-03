Can Fan Ownership Really Change the Fate of Struggling Football Clubs?

When football clubs often resemble corporate entities more than community institutions, the concept of fan ownership stands out. Supporters taking control of their beloved clubs isn’t just a romantic notion; it’s a practical response to financial mismanagement, disconnection from local communities, and the ever-growing commercialization of the sport. This model has been implemented with varying degrees of success across the UK, offering valuable insights into its potential and limitations. The Times

Critical Considerations in Fan Ownership

While fan ownership offers a pathway to preserve club heritage and community ties, it also presents challenges:

Financial limitations : Fan-owned clubs often operate with constrained budgets, affecting their ability to attract talent and invest in infrastructure.

Decision-making processes : Democratic structures can lead to slower decision-making, potentially impacting responsiveness to on-field and off-field challenges.

Sustainability at higher levels : As clubs ascend the football pyramid, the financial demands increase, testing the viability of fan ownership models.

These factors underscore the need for robust structures, clear strategies, and realistic expectations within fan-owned clubs.

Why Do Supporters Step In?

The main reasons for supporter intervention are financial collapse, loss of identity, or frustration with absentee owners. When clubs hit administration, staff and players lose wages, community programs disappear, and lifelong fans see their local team pushed to the edge of extinction. These moments become a rallying point. Supporters organize, raise money, and often set up a trust to take ownership. This isn’t just sentiment—without their efforts, many clubs would simply vanish.

How Do Supporters’ Trusts Work?

A supporters’ trust is usually set up as a community benefit society, a legal structure built for collective ownership and democratic decision-making. Trust members vote on major issues, elect a board, and decide how any profits are used. One member, one vote. In many cases, these groups exist for years before ever gaining control, quietly buying shares or building influence in the background. When crisis hits, they’re ready to step up.

AFC Wimbledon

When Wimbledon FC was controversially relocated to Milton Keynes in 2002, fans felt a profound sense of loss. In response, they established AFC Wimbledon, starting from the ninth tier of English football. The Dons Trust, a supporters’ organization, took ownership, ensuring that decisions reflected the community’s values.

Over the years, the club achieved multiple promotions, culminating in a return to League One.

Exeter City

Exeter City faced financial turmoil in the early 2000s, leading to the formation of the Exeter City Supporters’ Trust. Taking control in 2003, the Trust emphasized fiscal responsibility and community engagement. This approach facilitated the club’s return to the Football League and the development of a £3 million training facility. The Trust’s model demonstrates that fan ownership can lead to sustainable growth when paired with prudent management.

Portsmouth FC

Portsmouth’s descent into administration in 2010 prompted the Pompey Supporters’ Trust to step in. By 2013, they had acquired the club, stabilizing finances and achieving promotion. However, sustaining fan ownership proved challenging, leading to the sale of the club to a private investor in 2017. This transition highlights the difficulties fan-owned clubs may face in maintaining competitiveness at higher levels.

What Are the Risks?

While fan ownership appeals to anyone fed up with billionaire owners, there are clear risks. Clubs run by committees can struggle with slow decisions. Fundraising is tough, and major investment is rare. As Portsmouth learned, supporter-run clubs may stabilize after a crisis, but the demands of higher leagues require resources that a trust can’t always deliver. That doesn’t mean the effort is wasted, stability and local identity are big wins, but dreams of top-flight success usually stay on ice.

Where Has Fan Ownership Failed or Stalled?

Supporters may save their club from extinction, but limited funds and other issues can leave the club stuck in the lower divisions. In Spain, Real Oviedo avoided bankruptcy thanks to small investors worldwide, yet still wrestles with competitive limitations. Even in Germany, where fan control is protected by law, outside investment and conflicts about priorities have crept in. Fan ownership is not a guarantee of glory, or even of lasting unity among fans themselves.