Man Utd submit opening offer to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have submitted an opening offer to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo this summer, according to football transfer expert David Ornstein.

Mbeumo has been heavily linked with a move away from Brentford this summer, with several Premier League clubs indicating interest in the Cameroonian.

Recent reports from reputable outlets revealed that the 25-year-old had given the green light to join United. The club are now looking to take the necessary steps to make the deal possible ahead of the new campaign in August.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein reports that the Red Devils have submitted an opening offer of £45m plus £10m in add-ons to the Bees as they look to strike a deal to sign Mbeumo.

However, United’s proposal is deemed too low and insufficient to convince the West London club to sell their prized asset.

Despite the offer not reaching Brentford’s demands, Ornstein adds that both clubs are in active talks as they look to reach an agreement to sign the winger, who is well admired by Ruben Amorim.

The former France youth international still has one year and an option of another year remaining in his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium but is keen on joining the 13-time Premier League champions if both clubs can come to a consensus.

Mbeumo keen on Old Trafford switch

Following a poor season in which they finished in 15th place, their worst-ever league finish, United are now looking to adequately reinforce their squad to hand Amorim a competitive team capable of competing for trophies next season.

The club have already confirmed the addition of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and talks are now taking place over a deal for Mbeumo, who has indicated his intention to move to Old Trafford.

It’s fair to say that despite a dismal season with no European qualification, the club’s prestige and pull remain intact—evident in the willingness of top players to join, even with interest from elsewhere.

However, this allure seems to apply only to the players, as selling clubs remain firm on their valuations, as demonstrated by Brentford’s stance over Mbeumo.

With Brentford expressing dissatisfaction over Man United’s opening offer, the club will be hoping their next bid proves sufficient to get the deal over the line—especially with the need to secure signings early ahead of pre-season preparations.