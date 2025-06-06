Man Utd intensifying talks to sign Crystal Palace centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United are intensifying talks to sign Crystal Palace centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, as per Tuttijuve.

Mateta has been one of the most dominant centre-forwards in the Premier League since arriving from German side Mainz in 2021. He was in prolific form in the recently concluded campaign, netting 17 goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

It’s no surprise United have now put him on their radar as they look to improve on their lacklustre attack this summer.

As per Tuttojuve, the Red Devils have set their sights on the 27-year-old over a possible swoop to Old Trafford this summer.

The report adds that the Premier League giants are ‘intensifying talks’ to secure the transfer of the 6ft 3in forward as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack ahead of next season.

However, competition for the Frenchman this summer is fierce, as Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan are set to battle with the Red Devils in the race for his signature, according to the report.

Amid growing interest in Mateta, Tuttojuve claims that Palace values the striker at €50 (£42m), and Man United are now weighing up a formal offer to match the Eagles’ valuation.

United plot Mateta swoop

United are embarking on an ambitious transfer window to bolster their squad after finishing what was their worst-ever Premier League campaign in history.

Their recent transfer activities indicate that Amorim is keen on attacking reinforcement after his side only netted 44 goals across 38 games last season.

The club have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. They are reportedly in talks to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, who is keen on joining the club.

Although Alejandro Garnacho—who wore the No. 17 shirt for United last season—is reportedly tipped to leave, the number still holds a particular kind of allure at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, Mateta, whom the club are targeting, netted 17 goals last season—the exact goal tally as newly signed Matheus Cunha.

With Cunha already on board to bolster Amorim’s frontline, the potential addition of both Mateta and Mbeumo could see Man United field one of the league’s most formidable attacks as they aim to improve on last season’s performance.