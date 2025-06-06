Man Utd 2024-25 season overview: A season to reflect and a summer to rebuild

Many believed the 2023–24 season represented the lowest point for United in the Premier League era—but 2024–25 was an entirely new level of embarrassment.

The club had a slim opportunity to salvage some pride by winning the Europa League final. Still, a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur crushed those hopes and extinguished any chance of Champions League qualification.

Back in January, the newly-appointed Ruben Amorim labelled his squad perhaps the ‘worst’ in the club’s 147-year existence. While they didn’t quite slump to the historic lows of the 1930–31 team, who would have accumulated 29 points in a 42-game season under the modern points system, this version will likely go down as United’s bleakest side in the contemporary era.

Next season will be the first time since the 2014–15 season that the three-time European champions won’t feature in any European competition. For Rúben Amorim — who gave a bold post-match address after their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day — the road ahead is anything but easy. Still, as the saying goes, ‘Even the greatest empires crumble, but it’s in the ashes they find the will to rise again.’ A smart summer rebuild with players suited to the manager’s system could be the first step toward restoring the club to its former glory.

In this article, Football Talk reviews Manchester United’s 2024–25 campaign — reflecting on the records they set, the standout performers, and, of course, that unforgettable April night at Old Trafford against Lyon.

Season overview

If there’s any relief to cling to for fans with Man Utd tickets, it’s that the nightmare season has finally ended. United’s 2024–25 campaign was an experience no supporter should have been subjected to. A dismal season culminated with the club slumping to 15th in the Premier League — their all-time lowest finish in the competition and their poorest result since suffering relegation from the First Division back in 1974.

Though the bottom-half position was bad enough, the whole picture was even more painful. United were defeated in 18 out of their 38 league games, registering a negative goal difference of minus 10 and collecting just 42 points. While last year’s eighth-place finish was widely condemned, it now seems almost commendable when set beside this collapse.

It was in October that Erik ten Hag’s tenure came to an end — only nine games into the campaign and just months after signing an extension. Ruud van Nistelrooy stepped in temporarily and avoided defeat in his four outings, raising hopes that Rúben Amorim — fresh from reviving Sporting CP — could breathe new life into the fallen giants. Although the Portuguese tactician was convincing in his press duties, the squad struggled with his 3-4-2-1 setup, and he stood firm in his refusal to make tactical concessions.

The team’s final run-in was calamitous — they dropped six of their last nine matches and ended the season with a paltry 44 goals scored and 54 conceded in the Premier League. Their tally of 42 points marks the worst return they’ve ever produced since the competition’s inception.

Among all those who stepped into Premier League roles mid-season, only Leicester’s Ruud van Nistelrooy and Southampton boss Ivan Jurić posted weaker points-per-game figures. Amorim’s early return was eclipsed by Graham Potter, David Moyes, and Vitor Pereira.

The one glimmer of joy in a nightmare-filled season came through their Europa League adventure. Supporters will remember precisely where they were when Harry Maguire sparked a dramatic extra-time turnaround against Lyon. Amorim’s side followed that up with two commanding displays versus Athletic Club in the last four, but under the bright lights in Bilbao for the final, they crumbled — overwhelmed and outmuscled by Tottenham, who cruelly snatched Champions League football from their grasp. Fans with Tottenham tickets rejoiced, those in the United end were in despair.

Their European journey aside, domestic cup competitions brought no respite. United exited the FA Cup in the fifth round following a penalty shootout loss at Old Trafford to Fulham. At the same time, their Carabao Cup hopes were dashed in the quarter-finals by Tottenham — the same side that would come to torment them repeatedly.

Even if everything else fell apart, United fans were at least able to cling to something on the final day. A 2–0 triumph over a Champions League-chasing Aston Villa at least provided a closing high to an otherwise disastrous campaign.

The club now faces a daunting summer rebuild. With crucial calls to be made in the transfer market, significant changes are unavoidable if any hope of progress is to be realised.

Struggles at Old Trafford

Once revered as one of the most intimidating grounds in football, Old Trafford was formerly a fortress where away triumphs were seen as rare treasures. But in recent seasons, the Theatre of Dreams has transformed into a stage where visiting sides routinely end long-standing winless runs.

Clubs that had gone decades without success at United have shattered those streaks, and the simplicity with which some have achieved victory in M16 has rendered such results almost meaningless. Though still momentous for specific teams, securing three points there no longer carries the weight it once did — it’s now routine.

United narrowly escaped recording a 10th Premier League home loss on the final matchday, but their total of nine defeats equals the most ever suffered at Old Trafford in a single league campaign.

Among all sides in the division, only the three teams that were relegated netted fewer home goals than the Red Devils, who managed just 23 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Best player — Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was, without argument, United’s standout performer this season. In a side riddled with disarray and lacking direction — particularly during this campaign — the Portuguese midfielder established himself as one of the Premier League’s most outstanding players in his position.

He ended the season both as leading scorer and chief creator, recording 19 goals and 18 assists, respectively, and was the heartbeat of the team as well as its most recognisable figure. Though his display in the Europa League final left much to be desired, Fernandes frequently shouldered responsibility alone. Should a move to Saudi Arabia materialise, his departure will be deeply felt, and he’ll leave having claimed fewer honours than his performances warranted.

Although his Europa League final outing drew criticism, the reality remains that the Portugal international was left without the support he required from his teammates on the biggest stage.

No other player in the current squad matched the captain’s consistency or influence across the season.

During the opening leg of their last-eight clash with Lyon at Old Trafford, Fernandes was the pivotal figure — converting a spot-kick that kept the club in contention and initiated a breathtaking and unforgettable turnaround.

In the following round against Athletic Club, he again delivered with distinction in the emphatic 3-0 away triumph, finding the net twice and significantly easing the burden ahead of the return leg on home soil.

Despite a nightmare domestic campaign, Fernandes delivered when it mattered in the Manchester derby — coolly dispatching an 88th-minute penalty at the Etihad to secure a draw — and later curled home a brilliant free-kick at Goodison Park to salvage a point after United had fallen two goals behind.

Most improved player — Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo proved to Ten Hag just how severely he had been underestimated with a brilliant performance against PAOK under Van Nistelrooy’s interim stewardship — one that ignited a stretch where he notched four goals and laid on six assists, which notably included a match-winner at the Etihad versus Manchester City. He went on to showcase his decisive presence again by levelling at Anfield and then bagging a treble against Southampton that spared Amorim further embarrassment.

In what has otherwise been a season to forget for United, one bright spark — and symbol of potential ahead — has been the emergence of the young Ivorian Amad Diallo. Registering 10 goals and eight assists from his right-sided role, the 22-year-old offered fans more than numbers — he gave them hope and something to believe in.

The Ivorian featured frequently as one of Ruben Amorim’s twin attacking midfielders and also filled in admirably at right wing-back, showing equal impact in both roles.

Standing out as one of the very few positives to take from this campaign, Amad suffered an ankle setback in February that originally appeared season-ending. At that stage, any flicker of optimism seemed extinguished, but his ahead-of-schedule comeback — and return to top form — reawakened belief among supporters in the face of adversity.

His technical flair, intensity, and eagerness to challenge his marker — whether delivering from the byline on his right foot or cutting inside onto his left to strike — repeatedly unsettled defenders and had Old Trafford rising to its feet throughout the season.

Game of the season — Nine-goal thriller at Old Trafford

In a campaign defined broadly by Premier League despair, United’s journey in the Europa League reached its zenith with a nine-goal thriller against Lyon at Old Trafford.

Following a tense draw in the opening leg on French soil, United began the return fixture with intent — Manuel Ugarte’s tidy opener, followed by Diogo Dalot’s composed strike, gave the home side a commanding early lead. However, Lyon were far from finished, drawing level via efforts from Corentin Tolisso and Nicolás Tagliafico and dragging the contest into extra time.

The game became an absolute cinema in the second half. Rayan Cherki’s quick thinking earned a penalty that Alexandre Lacazette buried to swing the tie Lyon’s way — but when Tolisso saw red, United seized their numerical advantage and completed a stunning comeback.

Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot with composure to reignite belief, Kobbie Mainoo netted with finesse to restore parity, and in the last seconds of added time, Harry Maguire climbed highest to head home the decisive goal — sealing a 5–4 victory on the night and a 7–6 win across both legs.

This astonishing turnaround, now etched into Old Trafford’s European folklore, not only booked United’s place in the semi-finals but also offered fans a brief but joyous escape during a season otherwise filled with gloom.