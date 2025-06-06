Man Utd make contact to sign Monaco star Vanderson

Manchester United have reportedly made initial contacts to sign AS Monaco star Vanderson, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Ligue 1 side have been a production factory of talented young players over the years. When they last won the French league, they produced numerous top-class players like Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Benjamin Mendy. They even reached the semi-final of the Champions League in that campaign.

Although Mbappe, Silva, and Fabinho have enjoyed successful careers after leaving Stade Louis II, others couldn’t manage to live up to the expectations. More recently, they produced Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been a key player for Real Madrid.

Now, they have several highly talented young players at their disposal once again, and they have been attracting the attention of several big clubs around Europe in this summer window.

Maghnes Akliouche, Lamine Camara, and Wilfried Singo are a few notable names. Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have registered their interest in Vanderson to reinforce the right side of the defence.

They have already held initial talks over this deal and are prepared to table a £25m proposal for the Brazilian, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. Monaco are open to letting him leave and are ready to accept the offer should they eventually receive it.

Vanderson to Man Utd

Having endured a disappointing campaign last term, Man Utd have been busy reinforcing the squad this summer to turn the situation around next season.

They are prioritising strengthening the frontline and have been working on a deal to hire Bryan Mbeumo, having already purchased Matheus Cunha. Moreover, they also want a new striker, with Viktor Gyokeres linked with a move.

However, it appears Ruben Amorim is looking for a new RWB as well. Man Utd already have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui for this position, while Amad Diallo can provide cover if needed, so they don’t have to invest to add more depth in this position unless anyone leaves.

However, Vanderson is a talented player and might be a useful acquisition for the Old Trafford club should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.