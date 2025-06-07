Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd initiate talks to seal surprise deal to sign Leao
Manchester United have reportedly initiated talks to seal a surprise deal to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
After struggling with goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping the attack this summer. Having purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, they have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.
The Brazilian cost United around £62.5m, while the Bees reportedly want similar money to let the Cameroonian leave.
Now, Fichajes state that with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho set to leave this summer, Man Utd are planning to hire another wide forward and have identified Leao as a serious option.
Ruben Amorim’s side have already initiated talks to seal the deal, but purchasing him won’t be easy as Bayern Munich are also in this race. They want a new winger as Leroy Sane is looking likely to leave this summer.
The Rossoneri already know that clubs have started lining up to purchase the Portuguese international, but they don’t want to let him leave for cheap, as he still has three years left in his current contract. They have slapped a whopping £84m price tag on his head.
Leao to Man Utd
However, the player has expressed his desire to leave San Siro following a tough season last term. So, Milan could be forced to sell him for a discount fee and may accept around £59m.
Leao has been a talismanic figure for the Italian side over the years and guided them to win the Scudetto in the 2021/22 season. He even helped the Rossoneri lift the Supercoppa Italiana last term.
Although Leao wasn’t at his best last term, he scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.
Leao is a talented player, but United don’t need to go for another wide forward should they manage to purchase Mbeumo. Instead, they would be better off saving the money to sign a new striker and midfielder.
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 13 seconds ago
Man Utd initiate talks to seal surprise deal to sign Leao
Manchester United have reportedly initiated talks to seal a surprise deal to sign AC...
-
Arsenal/ 30 mins ago
Arsenal set to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after triggering his £5m release clause,...
-
Arsenal/ 7 hours ago
‘Genuine interest’ – Arsenal keen on signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo
Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid’s winger Rodrygo this summer but face competition...
-
Premier League/ 11 hours ago
Tottenham ‘pushing’ to sign Sporting star Morten Hjulmand
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing’ ahead with a deal to sign Sporting CP star...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Arsenal ‘advancing’ in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko
Arsenal are ‘advancing’ in talks to finalise a deal for RB Leipzig’s centre-forward Benjamin...