Man Utd plot swoop to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are considering a possible swoop to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to TEAMtalk.

Palhinha brought his two-year stint at Fulham to a close when he completed a move to Bayern last summer. Yet, the 29-year-old has struggled for minutes in the Bundesliga, featuring for just 941 minutes throughout the campaign.

While opportunities have been limited in Germany, his defensive strengths are still clear, and United are now considering the potential return of the midfielder to England this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have shown an interest in signing the Portugal international as a cut-price option to add solidity and experience to Ruben Amorim’s midfield ranks.

The report adds that the Bundesliga champions are open to cashing-in on Palhinha if they receive an offer in the region of £25m, with Man United now considering making a formal move.

However, United face competition as the Portuguese star could also be in line for a possible return to his former club, Fulham. TEAMtalk claims that the West London club could rival the Red Devils in the race for his signature as they still have a ‘strong relationship’ with Palhinha and are keen on reuniting with him at Craven Cottage this summer.

Combative midfielder

Following an abysmal campaign where the 13-time Premier League champions were underwhelming in both performances and results, a summer revamp is now looking increasingly likely as they look to build a competitive team to compete for major honours next season.

Most of the headlines in recent weeks have centred on attacking reinforcements, having already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and now preparing an improved offer for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

With TEAMtalk reporting Man United’s interest in Palhinha, Amorim now seems intent on bolstering his midfield options, with the Portuguese midfielder a possible target.

Palhinha’s attributes stood out during his two-season stint in the Premier League at Craven Cottage, where he was one of the best tacklers in the league. While his displays have declined slightly in Germany, this is mainly due to Vincent Kompany’s less rigid, possession-based style.

The 29-year-old is a combative midfielder tailor-made for the chaos of the Premier League. Considering how pivotal his defensive attributes would be under Amorim’s system, £25m would be an absolute steal should the club trump Fulham to his signature.