Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign Evan Ndicka
Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign AS Roma star Evan Ndicka, as per Caught Offside.
Lisandro Martínez was the first-choice LCB option for the Red Devils in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. But, following his serious knee issue, this area was in a state of flux last term.
Ayden Heaven showcased glimpses of his qualities, but he is still very young and needs time to develop his career. Luke Shaw played in this position in a few games, but considering his current injury record, he can’t be trusted to stay fit.
Moreover, with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans set to leave as free agents at the end of this month, United could do with purchasing a new experienced defender.
Now, Caught Offside claim that Amorim is keen on bolstering his options at the back this summer and have identified Ndicka as a serious option after being impressed by his performances last term.
In 38 appearances in the Italian top flight, the Ivory Coast international registered a solitary assist and kept 16 clean sheets last campaign. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Europa League by finishing fifth despite starting the season slowly.
Battle
Although Ndicka still has three years left in his current contract, the Giallorossi might be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £34m this summer.
However, the report say that purchasing the Roma star won’t be easy for Man Utd as Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest are also interested in securing his service.
Tottenham struggled with defensive frailties last term, so they are seemingly planning to address this issue by signing a new centre-back.
Ndicka, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions. After moving to Stadio Olimpico as a free agent a couple of years ago, he has been a key player for Roma in recent years.
He is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Moreover, the 25-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to hire him before the start of next season.
