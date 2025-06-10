Liverpool, Tottenham & Man Utd offered chance to sign Kim

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich star Kim Min-jae, as per TBR Football.

The transfer market opened on June 1, and clubs from all across Europe have already begun making moves to strengthen their squads ahead of the next campaign.

This summer, the transfer window has been divided into two phases: it will remain open from June 1 to June 10, then reopen on June 16 and close on September 1.

Liverpool have already purchased Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, while they have been working to secure Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez’s services.

On the other hand, Man Utd are prioritising strengthening the frontline and have been in negotiations with Brentford to hire Bryan Mbeumo, having already purchased Matheus Cunha.

Tottenham haven’t signed anyone yet as they have been working on a deal to hire a new manager after parting ways with Ange Postecoglou.

Battle

Now, TBR Football report that Bayern Munich are open to letting Kim leave this summer after signing Jonathan Tah as a free agent. The German champions have informed Liverpool, Man Utd, and Tottenham of the South Korean’s availability, but it remains to be seen whether any of those clubs will eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Apart from them, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United have also received the opportunity to sign him. Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Saudi Arabian clubs are in this race, but the player is keen on moving to the Premier League.

The forward is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Bavarian club are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Liverpool lack depth in the centre-back position as Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the first-choice pairing, while Jarell Quansah is the backup. Joe Gomez is still at the club but struggled with fitness problems last term.

On the other hand, Spurs need a new defender should Cristian Romero, who has been linked with a move away from the club, eventually leave this summer.

Man Utd could do with hiring a new centre-back as Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are set to leave as free agents at the end of this month.

Kim is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Tottenham, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually opt to hire him.