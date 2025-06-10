Arsenal agree to pay £55m to purchase Zubimendi



According to The Athletic, Arsenal have already reached an agreement for their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are aiming to bolster their squad with multiple signings this summer. A marquee striker is the priority target, but the club are also focused on strengthening other key positions.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been tipped to join Arsenal for several months, and The Athletic reveal that the club have already agreed on a package to secure his signature.

The London heavyweights have accepted to pay £55 million instead of his £51 million release clause. In that way, Arsenal have the luxury of paying the reported fee over several years.

Real Madrid have been linked with an approach for Zubimendi in recent days, but The Athletic have revealed that an agreement is now ‘done and sealed after months’ of negotiations.

Superb signing

Zubimendi has developed into one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in La Liga.

The 26-year-old has been tipped to pursue a bigger challenge for the last few years. Liverpool agreed to purchase him last summer, but he made a surprise U-turn to continue at Sociedad.

The midfielder has now finalised a deal to join the Gunners. Madrid have been credited with an interest lately, but The Athletic clarify that the Spanish outfit have not pursued a move for him.

The Spaniard appears to be a superb acquisition for Arsenal. Zubimendi has the traits to succeed in the Premier League. He has a strong aerial presence and won 62% of his aerial duels last term.

Zubimendi, described as ‘world-class‘ by former Arsenal star Kieran Tierney, is also good with his ground work. He won 2 tackles per league game for Sociedad with 2 clearances and 4 recoveries. His passing range has been another strength of his over the years.

The Sociedad star should provide more control in the centre of the park. He is someone who likes to stay busy with quick passes and would be an upgrade on Thomas Partey for the number 6 position.

Arsenal are still keen on keeping Partey in the squad and are discussing a new contract beyond June 30.