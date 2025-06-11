Everton and Manchester United battling to sign Wilfried Ndidi from Leicester City

Everton and Manchester United are among the contenders to sign Wilfried Ndidi from Leicester City, Ben Jacobs (h/t The United Stand) has reported. He is set to be available for just £9 million during the transfer window owing to his side’s relegation to the Championship, the journalist has added, with the interested parties viewing him as a ‘good value for money’.

David Moyes has lacked depth in his side in the recent past and with new beginnings at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on the horizon for the Toffees, the manager is expected to be backed with a decent spending in the summer. Ndidi will likely be employed as a back-up option to Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana but his physicality would make him vital in latter stages of games.

Manchester United, meanwhile, let go of Christian Eriksen and have been left underwhelmed by Manuel Ugarte’s performances too. With doubts surrounding the futures of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo as well, they are looking to sign a holding midfielder without splurging too much money and Ndidi’s valuation is seen as a fair amount for the Nigerian international’s qualities.

United likely to win Ndidi race

Between Everton and Manchester United, the Red Devils are the likelier side to win the race to sign Wilfried Ndidi from Leicester City. For the moment, the Merseyside outfit is looking to make additions to its defence and offence, so by the time they turn their attention to the 28-year-old, another side may have already exploited the option to sign him for only £9 million.

Ruben Amorim could see a lot of value in the Leicester City star given his experience in English football. He is a good progressive passer of the ball and a physical presence in midfield who does well to win duels. Man United have lacked such a profile and in Ndidi, they may add a lot of value to their engine room for a nominal transfer fee this summer.