Man Utd ‘looking at’ Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United have reportedly been ‘looking at’ signing Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two striker options Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal. But the Dane displayed disappointing performances last term, while the Dutchman also failed to showcase his productivity.

As a result, the Red Devils struggled with goal-scoring problems last term. So, Man Utd are prioritising signing a new centre-forward and are reportedly open to letting Hojlund leave, with Inter Milan showing an interest in him.

Amorim’s side initially attempted to hire Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, but he rejected a move to Old Trafford to join Chelsea. Moreover, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Man Utd have been ‘looking at’ Mateta and will continue to keep a close eye on the Frenchman’s situation at Crystal Palace before making a move.

Purchasing him won’t be easy, as the Eagles don’t want to let him leave and have been in negotiations to tie him down to a fresh term. He is a big player for them, and they are expected to keep hold of him.

Mateta to Man Utd

Mateta isn’t the primary target for United to bolster the No.9 position, but they could go for him should they fail to secure other targets’ services, and if he doesn’t sign an extension with Oliver Glasner’s side.

Brown said:

“He is one Man United have been looking at, one of a few I might add, and I’m sure they’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation there. They have other targets who I expect they’ll put ahead of Mateta, but if they can’t get somebody else over the line, he has been spoken about. If for whatever reason Palace can’t agree a deal, it might give United the chance to make a move.”

The 27-year-old is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this month.

He is an experienced striker and has proven his qualities in the Premier League in the last two seasons, scoring a combined total of 30 goals and seven assists. Mateta even helped his side win the FA Cup last term.

Therefore, he, standing at 6ft 3in tall, might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.