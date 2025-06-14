Man Utd battling with Tottenham & Liverpool to sign Kluivert

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert, as per Caught Offside.

The Cherries have found themselves in an uphill battle to keep several of their key players, having enjoyed a promising campaign in the last two consecutive seasons.

Real Madrid have already poached Dean Huijsen away by triggering his release clause, while Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined on a loan deal from Chelsea last summer, has signed for Arsenal. Moreover, Liverpool have been working on a deal to hire Milos Kerkez.

Apart from them, Ilya Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo have also been the subject of attention for several big clubs around Europe and the Premier League.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are interested in Kluivert following his productive campaign last term, scoring 13 goals and registering eight assists in all competitions.

The Red Devils have been monitoring the 26-year-old since his Eredivisie days and could finally make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.

Battle

However, Bournemouth don’t want to part ways with him yet, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. They have slapped a £47m price tag on his head if they are forced to sell him.

The report claim that purchasing Kluivert won’t be easy for the Old Trafford club as Tottenham and Liverpool are also in this race. They have entered the conversation to seal the deal after scouting him closely.

Moreover, Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in him and have identified him as an ideal option to replace Florian Wirtz, who is set to join Liverpool for a huge fee.

Kluivert is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the CAM role and out wide. Therefore, he would be an ideal option for Man Utd to deploy in one of the No.10 positions in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

They have already purchased Matheus Cunha, while Bryan Mbeumo has been heavily linked with a move. But, Spurs are said to be planning to hijack the deal after appointing the 25-year-old’s former boss, Thomas Frank, as the new manager.

So, perhaps, United are lining up Kluivert as a potential alternative option should they eventually fail to secure Mbeumo’s signature in this transfer window.