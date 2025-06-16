Arsenal planning to make £43 million bid for Chelsea target Jamie Gittens

Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. Chelsea had two offers rejected for the 20-year-old before the mini transfer window shut on June 10th. As a result, they could not sign him in time for the FIFA Club World Cup but are expected to continue probing for his signing nonetheless as they look to acquire the forward for next season.

It might no longer be a straightforward path for them, however, as Fichajes has reported that Arsenal are looking to scupper Chelsea’s deal for Gittens by making a £43 million bid. Dortmund are likely to turn the Gunners down and stand firm on their £55 million price tag but if Chelsea don’t show enough urgency, they might improve their offer and complete a steal.

Chelsea likely to be in pole position for Gittens

Though Arsenal are expected to make a bid for Jamie Gittens, Chelsea are likely to remain in pole position for the English youngster. Not only is the player formerly from their academy but the Blues have already agreed on personal terms and a long-term contract with him, and negotiations with Borussia Dortmund might resume soon in order to close out his transfer.

Arsenal remain busy in the pursuit of a striker with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta needs a winger but is unlikely to abandon a new number nine’s acquisition to bring in an out-wide player, so Chelsea will have enough time on their hands to make an improved bid to land Gittens.

Even though their last bid of £42 million fell short of Borussia Dortmund’s expectations, Chelsea will see a lot of utility in Gittens for his £55 million price tag. He will be a solid addition having established himself as a world-class winger in 2024/25 with 12 goals and five assists in all competitions and a move to SW6 might only be a matter of time.