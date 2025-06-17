Man Utd submit huge bid to sign Barcelona’s Raphinha

Manchester United have reportedly launched a huge bid to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United, the Brazilian initially struggled to showcase his best in La Liga and was even in and out of former boss Xavi Hernandez’s starting eleven in the 2023/24 season.

However, he enjoyed a stellar campaign under Hansi Flick last term, helping his side win the domestic treble. In 57 appearances in all competitions, he scored 34 goals and registered 22 assists.

He is currently one of the contenders to win the Ballon d’Or, so it is not a surprise to see that Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing the South American.

Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to overhaul the frontline and have identified Raphinha as an ideal option, as he would be able to make an impact straightaway.

Having previously spent time with Leeds United, the 28-year-old shouldn’t take much time to settle down in the Premier League, so United are ready to spend big for him and have launched a whopping £128m bid.

Raphinha to Man Utd

Barcelona don’t want to part ways with their key players, but they are in financial difficulties and need a cash injection. Therefore, they are tempted to let him leave by accepting the offer.

Raphinha is a right-sided forward and plays in this position for Brazil. But he enjoyed his best season at Barcelona on the left; moreover, he can be deployed in the CAM role.

The South American is an experienced player and is one of the best wingers in the world. However, Man Utd are said to be in financial difficulties, and considering they need to reinforce several other positions, spending this much money on one player might not be the right decision.

Moreover, after purchasing Matheus Cunha, United have been working on a deal to hire Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, and the player has reportedly accepted to move to Old Trafford.

So, if they manage to finalise a deal for the Cameroonian, Man Utd don’t need to go for another wide forward this summer. Instead, they would be better off strengthening other positions with the reported money.