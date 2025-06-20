Man Utd plot swoop to sign Genk centre-forward Tolu Arokodare

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Genk’s centre-forward Tolu Arokodare this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The Nigerian international was one of the most prolific forwards in Europe last season, providing 30 goal contributions in 40 games for the Blauw-Wit.

His 17 goals in the Jupiler Pro League earned him the top-scorer award, as well as a national team call-up where he helped the Super Eagles clinch the Unity Cup tournament at the Gtech Community Stadium earlier this month.

Now, according to Football Transfers, the 6ft 4in centre-forward has caught the attention of the Red Devils, who are looking to reinforce Ruben Amorim’s attack this summer.

After being without a clinical goalscorer in recent seasons, the Premier League giants are now looking for a top forward to add threat to the team’s forward line and believe Arokodare fits the bill.

Man United were initially linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, but a deal for the Napoli forward seems improbable. The report adds that the Genk forward, who possesses similar attributes to Osimhen, is a ‘genuine candidate’ to sign for the club this summer, according to the report.

Football Transfers adds that United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, and director of football, Jason Wilcox, are big admirers of the 24-year-old, who suits the profile of a target man in Amorim’s system.

Cut-price option

Arokodare isn’t just a prolific goalscorer—his wide-ranging skillset offers tactical flexibility, allowing his team to vary their approach and exploit different weaknesses in opposition defences.

The Nigerian striker, valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, shares striking similarities with compatriot Osimhen in terms of physical profile and raw athleticism, making him an ideal fit for the Premier League.

He’s dominant in aerial duels, blistering on the counter, technically gifted in tight spaces, and capable of executing audacious first-time finishes from the most unlikely angles.

Beyond valuation, there’s little separating Arokodare from Osimhen—both have carved similar career paths through France and Belgium, consistently proving their quality across both leagues.

Manchester United appears to have done their homework for the attacking ace, and this transfer could prove to be a masterstroke and a brilliant piece of scouting from Vivell and Wilcox to hand the club a prolific forward without breaking the bank.