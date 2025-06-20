Man Utd interested in signing Porto star Diogo Costa

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto star Diogo Costa, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils came out of the blocks quickly this summer and sealed a deal for Matheus Cunha even before the opening of the transfer window. Ruben Amorim is prioritising strengthening the frontline and persuaded Bryan Mbeumo to join soon after finalising the Brazilian’s deal.

However, their momentum has been halted as they have been struggling to agree on a deal in principle with Brentford. They need to act quickly as still plenty of business to be done with the pre-season set to start in just a month.

Signing a new striker is the Portuguese boss’s wishlist following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s below-average displays last term.

Moreover, it has been suggested that Man Utd also want a new goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, who has found it difficult to showcase his best since moving to Old Trafford from Inter Milan.

Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa has been suggested as a potential target for United; moreover, Senne Lammens and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic have been linked with a move.

Costa to Man Utd

Now, on The United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that Man Utd are a big ‘fan’ of Costa and have held internal ‘discussions’ about a potential swoop. However, they haven’t made any approach over this deal yet.

Costa is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. Porto are a selling club and could be open to letting him leave this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

After ranking through the Portuguese giants’ youth system, he has established himself as a key player for his boyhood club. After showcasing his qualities in the Primeira Liga, he has now secured his place in the Portugal national team’s starting eleven. Moreover, he helped his country win the Nations League earlier this month.

Costa is a talented goalkeeper and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. However, he has shown that he has a tendency to make bad errors. He did that in the World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, while he conceded two poor goals against United in the Europa League last campaign.