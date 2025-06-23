7 youngsters that could break into the England squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

English football has consistently produced elite-level talent—from the iconic Bobby Charlton, who played a pivotal role in securing the 1966 World Cup, to the golden generation of David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney.

The current generation is equally thrilling, with Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane at the forefront. The rise of Kobbie Mainoo (20) and Adam Wharton (21) in the closing stages of last season injected fresh energy into an already competitive midfield. With Jude Bellingham aged just 21 and Declan Rice still 26, England’s central unit appears locked in for years. Also emerging are Arsenal’s young prospects, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri—both seen as destined for prominent roles on the international scene.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer, the door remains open for emerging talent to not only break into the team but also leave a lasting impact alongside the more established names. Fans are already making their plans to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets and they’ll hope to see some exciting young talent emerge over the coming months.

In this article, we analyse seven of the best youngsters who could break into Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

Myles Lewis-Skelly—Arsenal

England’s left-back position has posed a consistent dilemma over recent years. For Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate included Luke Shaw as the sole recognised option despite the defender lacking match fitness.

Myles Lewis-Skelly built on his superb breakout campaign with Arsenal by marking his England debut with a goal, looking strikingly composed and assured on the international stage.

Lewis-Skelly offers added tactical depth for Thomas Tuchel, with his ability to move seamlessly into midfield—a shift that could potentially unlock greater attacking license for Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall had shown promising form in a Newcastle United shirt before suffering an injury setback that ruled him out of England’s last two clashes against Andorra and Senegal. Tuchel has previously pointed to Hall as a player he’s eager to evaluate further.

Elliot Anderson—Nottingham Forest

While much of the spotlight has been on Forest’s explosive counterattacks, their swift transitional play, and the contributions of Chris Wood and the widemen, Anderson’s influence in the centre often escapes wider recognition. His tireless industry at the heart of midfield is a key reason Forest functions so efficiently. His presence creates a platform for others to shine. He brings a quality that feels absent in England’s current midfield pool.

Brought in initially to bolster the left flank within Nuno Espirito Santo’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system, Anderson has ended the season as the side’s most pivotal and commanding figure in central midfield. Should he sustain this level of influence into the new campaign, it’s hard to imagine him not catching the attention of England selectors.

What sets him apart is his anticipation—a trait not dissimilar to Declan Rice’s ability to disrupt play—but Anderson arguably pushes forward with greater frequency. The prospect of his partnering with Rice could open up new dimensions, allowing Rice more freedom to surge ahead.

His awareness, relentless energy, and ability to ignite counterattacks from deep areas provide something England have lacked of late—a midfielder who turns defence into attack with precision and urgency.

Morgan Gibbs-White—Nottingham Forest

Next up is Morgan Gibbs-White—the heartbeat of Forest’s revival.

Nottingham Forest’s remarkable season wasn’t the result of one standout player or moment but rather a collective surge across the pitch—from Chris Wood’s ruthless finishing to the commanding centre-back duo of Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic. And threading it all together in midfield, orchestrating much of their best football, stood Morgan Gibbs-White.

Wearing the armband in over half of Forest’s league fixtures, the 24-year-old played a leading role in guiding the club to European qualification for the first time in nearly three decades. Though a Champions League berth proved out of reach, securing seventh and a spot in next season’s Conference League marks an incredible rise—a world apart from the expectations when Gibbs-White first arrived at the City Ground.

He’s never shied away from the spotlight. Since joining the club, Gibbs-White has consistently delivered in pressure-filled games—whether battling relegation or fighting for Europe. His composure, leadership, and ability to influence high-stakes matches have firmly cemented his place as one of Forest’s most invaluable assets.

Rico Lewis—Manchester City

We’ve seen the pattern before—Pep Guardiola identifies a prodigy, nurtures them patiently, and before long, they blossom into a star. It happened with Phil Foden, and there’s every indication Rico Lewis is on the same trajectory. Despite the fierce competition within Manchester City’s stacked squad, the teenager has carved out regular opportunities since his breakthrough into the senior side.

Primarily operating on the left of defence—a position that remains something of a soft spot for City—Lewis has also stepped in on the right flank and in central midfield, showcasing his versatility and intelligence.

Kobbie Mainoo—Manchester United

During the 2023 pre-season, Kobbie Mainoo turned heads with his calm, composed performances—most notably against Arsenal—leaving Manchester United fans buzzing with excitement. His efforts were rewarded with a start against Real Madrid, though an early injury in that game sidelined him for the opening stretch of the season. Once fit again, the teenager slotted seamlessly into midfield, stepping up amid injuries to both Casemiro and Mason Mount. Despite his age, nothing appears to rattle him—and there’s already talk of him becoming United’s long-term successor to Michael Carrick.

His rise didn’t go unnoticed at the international level either. Mainoo’s standout performances in the centre of United’s midfield earned him a senior England call-up, where he instantly impressed. By Euro 2024, he had established himself as Declan Rice’s go-to midfield partner, proving to be a more natural fit than either Conor Gallagher or Trent Alexander-Arnold in that role.

Though his minutes were somewhat limited under new United boss Ruben Amorim last season, Mainoo’s qualities are undeniable. His ability to operate in both attacking and defensive phases could give Thomas Tuchel an intriguing tactical asset moving forward.

Ethan Nwaneri—Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri may be the youngest name on this list, but as we’ve seen with others, talent has no age limit. Arsenal’s gifted teenager has it in spades. He made headlines back in 2022 by becoming the club’s youngest-ever debutant at just 15 years old when he featured against Brentford.

Since then, Nwaneri has quietly developed his game, and the 2024/25 season has seen him begin to earn valuable first-team minutes under Mikel Arteta. Supporters have been encouraged by his early performances—particularly his stunning, curling effort against Manchester City, which remains the standout moment of his campaign.

If he continues on this upward trajectory, it won’t be long before he’s pulling on an England shirt. Arsenal may well have a future star already within their ranks.

Adam Wharton—Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton’s arrival at Selhurst Park in January 2024 proved a masterstroke. At just 21, the combative, forward-thinking midfielder gave Crystal Palace a much-needed edge—a parting gift from Roy Hodgson that Oliver Glasner has since maximised. Under Glasner’s stewardship, Wharton played a pivotal role in steering the Eagles clear of danger, with the club not just surviving but thriving—finishing a record-high 10th in the Premier League last season.

His standout showing in the FA Cup final against Manchester City was arguably his most complete performance yet in a Palace shirt.

What sets Wharton apart is his intelligence on and off the ball. His calmness on the ball, eye for a pass, and relentless box-to-box work ethic give him the tools to control games and dictate tempo—a profile that fits seamlessly into a possession-orientated setup. Should Thomas Tuchel favour structure and midfield dominance, Wharton might just become a key figure in his plans.